I’m writing this week’s column a full six days ahead of Mother’s Day. I don’t have anything profound to add to the topic. Hallmark does it so much better.
It’s a strange world that we’re living in. Bad mommies who do awful things to their offspring take up way too much time and space in the news. In a hundred years, my imaginary newsie-historian might think that we were a band of savages.
Times have changed since the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, but I’d bet good money that most mothers still pack school lunches and tuck their kiddos into bed at night. Dinner might include more frozen or processed foods than is probably good for us, but moms usually work during the day.
Still, they try. Slow-cooker recipes abound on the Internet and in cookbooks, which makes me think that moms care about what their families eat even today. With rising prices, even formerly cheap fast food is becoming too expensive to eat on a regular basis.
A lot of us are concerned about the economy. A recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion in financial circles. You might even hear whispers of another Depression.
This may or may not happen. People have been forecasting one of those for a number of years.
Just in case, I’ve been reading all I can about how people coped during the 1930s. I try to get my mom talking about her childhood and how my grandmother kept everybody fed during some very lean years.
Mashed potatoes, oatmeal and pancakes were the stars of many a Depression-era dinner. They appeared so frequently on family menus that people in their 90s still refuse to eat them.
The late Keith Stahlman was a childhood playmate of my mother’s and they compared notes about what was on their plates in those days. Keith developed a love-hate relationship with oatmeal. Mom has never been a big fan of pancakes. She’s still amused by one dinner featuring canned corn over mashed potatoes as the entree.
Their moms were under the gun in ways that we can only imagine. Over the years, I always noticed that my grandmothers tended to be supportive of their kids’ endeavors and good fortune. I’m the same way with my own daughter, a good mother if ever there was one.
My daughter and I went to a Mother’s Day church service one pivotal year when she was in high school. I don’t know what was on the preacher’s mind that week, but he ended up scolding women in general and mothers in particular for not living up to his standards.
I was a single mother at the time, often working 60 or more hours per week to provide for my child. So, this sermon didn’t go over particularly well with either of us. A couple of raised eyebrows and an exchange of knowing looks said it all.
The sermon was so bad that I promptly forgot whatever point was being made. My daughter and I turned out okay anyway.
We give our young women so many conflicting signals. When I was young, there were pressures over working versus not working. While the extra family income was necessary and welcome, there was always That Person who tried to make us feel guilty about putting our kids in daycare.
You couldn’t win, no matter how you tried. After several years of trying to make everyone happy, the wisest among us realized that you simply do your best while tuning out the critics.
That’s not to say that a piece of good advice delivered in a loving way is not appreciated. Trying to tear down a woman because she doesn’t live up to a long-ago romantic notion stinks.
Amid all the Depression-era romanticism, you sometimes run across some crotchety old bag pointing a finger at women who knitted or crocheted while listening to the radio in the evenings. Tsk, tsk. Their time could have been much better spent.
Fortunately, the widespread use of electricity made housekeeping a lot easier and less time-consuming. The aforementioned old bag was probably thinking of her own mother’s day-long struggle doing the family laundry with a washtub, washboard and homemade lye soap.
I always think about that if I’m tempted to harrumph at young mothers these days. Folks tend to do the best the can with whatever means they have at their disposal. It’s kind of crazy to demand more than that.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the ladies giving it their best every day.
