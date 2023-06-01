A tent-revival was planned for a little park in town, and organizers had arranged for a small platform. The way the hill sloped made them believe the podium would not need to be very far above the ground.
When the churches and the newspapers announced the revival, those who wanted to attend were asked to bring their own chairs. Chalk was used to draw lines to indicate where the chairs should be placed to allow space for people to walk between rows. A special area was set aside near one end of the platform for those who might have trouble hearing if they were at the back or sides of the tent where outside noises could interfere.
When the night arrived, pleasant weather brought out a large crowd including a group from the nearby senior citizens’ residence. Everyone knew Millie was quite hard of hearing and would want to be close to the speaker. Since she was well-liked, they helped her get a space right next to the platform.
The evangelist that evening used a lapel mic so he would not be tied to the pulpit. He believed God’s Word to be “living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword.” (See Hebrews 4:12.) He thought he could help people realize the power of the Word by presenting it with enthusiasm, which, in his mind, included impressive arm movements, pacing back and forth across the stage, and repeating relevant points in a loud voice.
He began the evening message by discussing the importance of being ready for the Second Coming of Christ. He reminded everyone that it is much different from the final exams students had recently had in school. They knew when the test would be. They could study awhile every day or procrastinate and then really cram the night before the test.
“That isn’t true of Christ’s coming,” the evangelist stressed. “But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father,” (Mark 13:32 NKJV). “You can’t wait until the last minute, because you can’t know when the last minute will be,” he warned. “Jesus is coming again, ‘But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, but My Father only,’ (Matthew 24:36). Only God knows when you need to be ready, so there will be no all-night cramming to get ready for that day. You just need to live ready.”
He continued, “Jesus Himself has disclosed several times in Revelation that He is coming. In chapter three He said, ‘Behold, I am coming quickly! Hold fast what you have, that no one may take your crown,” (Revelation 3:11 NKJV). Again, in chapter sixteen, He declared, ‘Behold, I am coming as a thief. Blessed is he who watches, and keeps his garments, lest he walk naked and they see his shame,’ (Revelation 16:15 NKJV). In chapter twenty-two, Jesus tells us to keep the words of prophecy and that He has our reward with Him.” (See Revelation 22:7 and 22:12.)
As the speaker strode across the platform, he intoned, “Behold, I come!” Then he turned and marched the other direction as he shouted, “Behold, I come!” After reversing direction again, he bellowed even louder, “Behold, I come!” He became so engrossed in the power of the words that he failed to change direction, so the next “Behold, I come,” carried him off the edge of the platform practically into Millie’s lap.
As he struggled to apologize, Millie calmly said, “Never mind, Sonny. You warned me three times, but I just didn’t realize you really meant it.”
Some of us may be making the same kind of mistake Millie made. We may know what God has said, but we don’t think He really meant it. He said, “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor,” (Exodus 20:16 NKJV).
But we convince ourselves, “A little fib won’t hurt anything. It’s just a little white lie.”
God has said, “You shall not take vengeance, nor bear any grudge against the children of your people, but you shall love your neighbor as yourself: I am the Lord,” (Leviticus 19:18 NKJV).
But we think He really can’t expect us to let other people get away with hurting us. We want to get even. We say, “I’ll not soon forget what she did. I certainly don’t think I owe her anything.” Sometimes it is even hard to love our neighbors enough to feel happiness instead of jealousy when good things happen to them.
“He says: ‘In an acceptable time I have heard you, and in the day of salvation I have helped you.’ Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation,” (2 Corinthians 6:2 NKJV). We know He said that, but we think we can just wait for some other day. As the evangelist warned, “You can’t know when the last minute will be.”
We can be assured that God really does mean what He says. We should not only listen to Him, “But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves,” (James 1:22 NKJV).
Have you invited God into your life? Are you obeying Him?
•
Where Is God?
God sits not apart
On a throne up above.
He’s right here among us.
We’re immersed in His love.
He says not, “Tomorrow,”
Or “Maybe next year.”
His promise is solid,
“I’ll always be here.”
You can reach toward the sky
Or bend low to the ground,
Use a voice loud as thunder,
Or make hardly a sound.
God will hear every thought,
Every hope, all your pleas.
Then He’ll give you His Presence
And grant you His Peace.
If you ask, “Where is God?
I can give you a clue —
You don’t have to search,
He is right there with you.
•
Bible Verses
Hebrews 4:12 (NKJV) — For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.
Revelation 22:7 (NKJV) — Behold, I am coming quickly! Blessed is he who keeps the words of the prophecy of this book.
Revelation 22:12 (NKJV) — And behold, I am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, to give to every one according to his work.