What did you get for Christmas? I hope you got something nice because we’ve been pretty good kids this year, most of us.
And then there are those who are frequent fliers in the police reports. Ten years ago, those weren’t so bad. Some were even amusing.
But this year? Oh, dear.
The COVID pandemic is wearing on everybody to a greater or lesser degree these days. I am always amazed and touched by random acts of kindness I witness whenever I venture out. They stand in stark contrast to what some people do to others.
Mass shootings and road rage incidents make good content for the big-city media outlets. In our neck of the woods, some folks tend to be a lot less dramatic, keeping things private you might say.
When I was 19 or 20, I was blessed to have a couple of college professors who taught be how to think but not what to think. From them, I learned the value of comparing and contrasting stories, theories and facts.
So, here’s me, a semi-retired writer who still reads too much national and international news. Mental health professionals began reporting a startling rise in domestic violence in 2020, a trend that has continued. From where I sit, our area hasn’t been spared.
We all have our little demons that want to come out to play. It’s best to keep those creeps locked away or wrestled to the ground. Otherwise, somebody is going to get hurt.
I guess I’m writing about violence in our society because I want future readers to know that we are having a hard time right now. You know how history books gloss over unpleasant facts and present a rosy picture that isn’t quite true. Worse, it often becomes romanticized.
I know I’m being a Debby Downer this week, but I chalk it up to reflecting on the past year and hoping for something better in 2022. There’s a lot of doom and gloom being flung about right now, and it can wear on a person.
Elsewhere, there have been lots of news stories about mobs storming into high-end stores and cleaning out expensive merchandise before leaving. It all takes a minute or two, so these raids appear to be organized and coordinated.
There are thousands of desperate people who keep trying to slip into the United States, or Italy, or the UK, or Germany or anywhere that offers more than the barest of subsistence and a hint of safety from warlords.
The world economy is looking very shaky these days, too. Who knows when the shipping crisis will get sorted out?
In short, this is not solely a modern and an American problem. For some reason, we still think that everything is all about us. Misery has always loved company, you know.
You will hear “unprecedented” thrown around by the talking heads on television. I think they just like to use scary words with lots of syllables in them. There is no new thing under the sun.
Humankind has faced down its share of trouble for thousands of years. I mean, even the fall of the Roman Empire wasn’t quite as devastating and final as the history books would have you believe.
If there’s one thing that has made me smile in the past two years, it is a conversation I had with a neighbor back in the summer of 2020. We were both outside on a warm and sunny day, probably working on our respective homestead chores. We wandered out into the middle of our side street for a bit of a chat.
“Ya know, I think I’ve been getting ready for this all my life.”
“Yeah. I always thought this would be a good place to ride out an apocalypse.”
And then we both laughed. It is what it is, and you just make the best of it.
I’d rather laugh and make a joke rather than falsely predict the imminent fall of Western civilization. Bad times often don’t bring out the best in people, but they surely don’t have to bring out the worst.
That’s what I think about when I’m reading the police reports these days. You can fall down and wallow in other people’s misery or you can make yourself a promise that you’re going to somehow make things better.
And so it is with so many of our young entrepreneurs these days. I like the ones who have faced down fear and overcome it quietly in the worst years since the 1930s.
“Today is bumpy. Tomorrow will be better.”
I don’t know. I’m not much of a tattoo kind of gal, but that would make a great bumper sticker. Or a personal motto.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]