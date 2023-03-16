I guess I’m doing my part to preserve those so-called good old days. Sometimes you have to add a little context to really appreciate that maybe they weren’t good all the time.
The last text message I received last night before I turned out the lights was from a precious-metals company that I’ve followed for 15 years. It seems there was a big run by investors and traders all day Saturday, and their computer system began slowing down due to the volume.
It was because of the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank, the bank of California tech stars. This morning, the financial press is calling it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, just behind the 2008 flat-lining of Washington Mutual.
I was writing for a group of online morning newsletters at the time, my beat being the financial and insurance sectors. It was like sitting in the front row at the theater, munching popcorn and watching the disaster movie of the decade. The mutual savings banks were falling like Tokyo skyscrapers under Godzilla’s tail, Lehman Brothers was next and AIG was over on the next block.
This morning’s disaster might not reach that level of economic chaos. There are already financial reporters hyperventilating, imagining 100,000 people lining up for a run on SVB. I’m more inclined to sit back, watching and waiting.
It’s in this climate that I am contemplating a story I heard about The First National Bank of New Bethlehem. During the Great Depression, one of the bedrocks of our little community barely survived. If it had gone the way of many institutions in 1931 or so, life might have looked very different afterward.
This is a theme explored in the old Jimmy Stewart movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Without the Bedford Falls Savings and Loan, or without the First National Bank of New Bethlehem, where would people have deposited their spare cash, gotten a home loan or financed a small business?
For some reason, I’ve been compelled to re-read a number of books about the Depression recently. While the Great Recession of the first decade of the 21st century was pretty awful, it was nothing compared to the 1930s. All the same, our economy still hadn’t recovered fully from it by early 2020.
If that sounds outrageous, it’s still probably true. I had a brief but intense conversation with a nice banking regulator visiting his family back in 2014. He was one of those well turned-out men you’ll meet, sleek and courteous, but even he was biting back cuss words when describing 2008.
“Those … people … set this country back by 20 years.”
If things had remained somewhat normal, we would have been sitting in a much better place in 2023. But, as the saying goes, man plans and God laughs. The pandemic hit in 2020 and gummed things up but good.
That cryptocurrency thing that started about 15 years ago has had highs and lows, too. Touted as the future of world economics, replacing physical currency, I always viewed it as Monopoly money, without the money.
Heck, even a five-year-old knows enough not to play that game. And yet here we are.
There have been even more shell games played since the beginning of the tech revolution in the 1990s. For a long time, the entrepreneurs pretty much played by the financial rules, mostly because they got whacked on the nose if they tried to cheat too badly.
But there are always people who know how to game the system, for a while. Legislation gets rolled back, allowed to expire or simply ignored. The nose whacks become a formality, and then everybody gets back to business as usual.
The same behavior was taking place in the Roaring Twenties. People who should never have been in the stock market, were. When things began spiralling out of control, there were government officials who thought allowing the American economy to fail and reset was a good idea.
That’s the kind of thing you might even hear today, words mouthed by people who have no idea what they’re talking about. They string these pieces of nonsense together like so many pop beads, if you remember those.
Believe it or not, my point this week is that we are in uncertain economic times. I don’t think that the leaders of either major political party knows what to do, so they are just throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks.
It’s an acceptable way, I guess, to see if the spaghetti has cooked long enough. As an economic strategy, I have my doubts.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]