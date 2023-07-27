“When I was young, I didn’t hear much about cancer,” Millicent declared. “Now it seems to be everywhere. There’s even a National Lung Cancer Day next Tuesday. I wondered why it had a special day when there were so many other kinds of cancer. I looked on the internet and discovered there are special days, weeks, or months throughout the year for awareness of various kinds of cancer.”
“I wonder why there’s more cancer now than there used to be,” Lois pondered.
“I know one possibility,” Jesse said. “Years ago, when I was pretty young, I heard about an unmarried woman who appeared to be pregnant. Nobody believed her declaration that it wasn’t possible. After she died, and after they learned more about cancer, they finally realized she probably had a cancerous tumor. Maybe a lot of cancer was not diagnosed back then.”
“There’s another possibility,” Arnie added. “Someone told me, ‘If you live long enough, you’ll probably get cancer.’ Cancer is more common with age and people are living longer.”
“Yeah well, think about the increase of chemicals and things like asbestos we are exposed to these days,” Annette stated. “We know some of them cause cancer.”
“When did people begin to recognize cancer?” Tim asked. “Was it ever mentioned in the Bible?”
A papyrus document from 3000 BC described breast cancer tumors. The treatment developed by the Egyptians was a type of cauterization using an instrument called “the fire drill.”
Cancer is mentioned in the Bible. The King James version uses the word, “canker.” When I looked for synonyms for that word, I found cancer, malignancy and pestilence along with others. It is interesting to note that the word is not used to point out a medical problem. It is used to describe how false teaching could spread and damage the faith of the early Christians.
Paul warned Timothy, “But shun profane and idle babblings, for they will increase to more ungodliness. And their message will spread like cancer. Hymenaeus and Philetus are of this sort, who have strayed concerning the truth, saying that the resurrection is already past; and they overthrow the faith of some,” (2 Timothy 2:16-18 NKJV).
Both the New International Version and the Revised Standard Version refer to the “profane and idle babblings” as “godless chatter,” and say such talk will spread and eat away like gangrene.
Jesus’ resurrection from the dead had occurred, but apparently Hymenaeus and Philetus were not referring to that. Paul wrote, “But I do not want you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning those who have fallen asleep, lest you sorrow as others who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who sleep in Jesus.
For this we say to you by the word of the Lord, that we who are alive and remain until the coming of the Lord will by no means precede those who are asleep. For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus we shall always be with the Lord. Therefore comfort one another with these words,” (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 NKJV).
This resurrection has not already passed. Several years ago, a radio minister claimed the Second Coming of Christ had already occurred and salvation could not be found in any of the churches in the country. He said his radio ministry was the only source for information leading to salvation. Such “profane and idle babblings” are like a cancer that can spread and cause devastation.
We need to read the Word of God and use it as a “yardstick” to measure the truth of other teachings we hear. We fight physical cancer with every weapon the doctors can develop. When the cancer of false teaching infects the church, we must fight it with the truth.
We can know — for those who trust Jesus, Life will always triumph.
•
Four Stages of Cancer
1. Prelude
Fear moved in today.
I tried to evict him;
Oh, how I tried to evict him!
I told him there was no room;
The lump is tiny after all.
But his icy fingers grip my stomach.
He jiggles my hands and makes my voice shake.
He whispers about chemo and surgery and death.
Phone, ring! Please ring!
Please, someone, tell him he’s wrong.
Please, someone, ... tell me.
2. No Guarantees
My doctor called today, and I have choices.
I thought they’d do the tests and tell me what to do.
This enemy — that weapon.
But I was wrong, and now I must decide.
I want a guarantee.
Please tell me;
If I sacrifice a part of my body,
If I deliberately drink in the substance that brings me
to the brink of death,
Will I grasp life?
Can radiation kill the tumor without destroying me?
But no one has the answers,
And I, I who no longer have control over anything in my world,
am forced to choose.
Without any guarantees.
3. The Labyrinth
I want to die!
There’s little joy in living.
Small victories cost so much,
more than they give back to me.
The foe still lurks somewhere —
Somewhere beyond the chemicals that ravage my body,
Beyond radiation that sears my very soul.
Fear magnifies each ache into a crisis;
Each pain becomes a new calamity.
I want escape!
And yet ... I want tomorrow;
I want all love and hope still offer me.
4. Victory
I will seize life,
And yet must hold it loosely
As all time’s sands flow softly through my hands.
I’ll love today, nor count on vague tomorrows.
This moment now is all I know I have.
And if tomorrow comes — a gift, a blessing —
I shall receive it, too, with gentle touch.
I’ll count its every hour a precious treasure,
And live and live, and live
Till Life triumphs.