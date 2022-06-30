Usually, I do not wade into political topics in my column, since there are enough political columns in this world already; but this week, being just prior to the Fourth of July, I thought it would be a good idea to reflect on the history of our nation and our heritage.
Going into this national holiday, I want us to remember that humanity will never be perfect. That does not mean that we cannot learn from our mistakes, but we must not dwell too much on the negativity of the past. Always looking backwards instead of forwards stagnates the potential of the present and empties the future of hope.
There is good and bad in everyone, in every nation and in every time in history. America is no different. We must celebrate the good and learn from the bad.
July 4 is a special day for Americans because it commemorates the day we severed ties with our mother country, Great Britain, and took our first baby steps in becoming a nation.
Initially, there was some controversy over the date of America’s birthday.
Congress voted on a resolution to declare independence on July 2, but revisions were not finally completed until the 4th, and the signing took place from July 4 to August 2.
All in all, 56 men signed the Declaration of Independence. The youngest was 26 and the oldest 70, with the average age being 45.
Out of the 56 signers, the British forced one, Richard Stockton, to recant, after capturing him and torturing him for years. By the time he was released, his property had been destroyed.
All of the signers suffered loss due to their participation in America’s declaration of freedom.
According to English law, they were guilty of high treason and deserved the death penalty.
On July 6, 1776, the Declaration of Independence appeared in the Pennsylvania Evening Post and the public was able to read it for themselves.
Thomas Jefferson hoped that America’s Independence Day would inspire people around the world to “burst the chains … and assume the blessings and security of self-government.”
After the declaration, there were riots and people began to tear down King George’s coat of arms from government buildings as well as his statue.
Going to war with England was an ambitious undertaking for 13 colonies in a primitive land. There were just 2.5 million Americans by the time of the Declaration of Independence. Great Britain was twice their size and boasted a very powerful army and navy.
The official reason for declaring independence from Great Britain was written down as “taxation without representation,” but it goes deeper than that. The colonists did not like being pushed around and controlled by a king across the ocean, so there was resentment boiling beneath the surface, and increased taxation was just the last straw.
The Revolutionary War lasted until September 1783.
Even though people think independence from Great Britain meant that everyone in America was now free, it was not the case. Slavery continued to exist for nearly a century.
The first Fourth of July celebrations were held on July 8, in Philadelphia, just days after the declaration was made public.
That first year some colonial towns held a “mock funeral” for the king to symbolize that they considered him politically dead in America and were no longer going to obey his laws.
Fireworks have always been used to celebrate special events. The king used them, so the colonists were likely borrowing some of the same activities that were commonly used for King George’s birthday celebrations.
Bonfires were also a part of early Fourth of July celebrations.
Slowly, political parties began to emerge. Sometimes each political party would hold its own Independence Day parties making the holidays very political.
Over the years, Independence Day became less political and more of a time for leisure, fun and games during the summer holidays. It also remained strong as a symbol for all things American.
Fun fact: it is technically against the law to wear flag-themed items. There is a U.S. Flag Code that prohibits it, but it is a law that nobody enforces, so don’t be afraid to wear your flag T-shirts this weekend.
America’s first flag was adopted on June 14, 1777, which became Flag Day.
There have been 27 different designs of the U.S. Flag over the history of the nation. If you look them up, they were all very similar. The main change was in the arrangement of the stars as room was made for each new state to be represented.
Our current 50-star flag has some fun history attached. A 16-year-old boy, Robert G. Heft, designed it in 1958 as a part of a high school class project. He received a B minus for his efforts, but then he sewed a sample flag and sent it to President Eisenhower. Of the contestants in the national search for a 50-star flag design, his was the only one that came as a sample and not just a drawing.
The young man’s grade was eventually corrected to an A, and his flag became America’s new emblem in 1960.
While not perfect, America has made significant achievements over the years and has been able to create a brand of freedom that is envied throughout the world.
On the Fourth of July, we celebrate the American dream: the dream of freedom and independence that the colonists shared on America’s first birthday, and today we celebrate our own dreams for America’s future. Our time is now. The potential for change is in our hands.