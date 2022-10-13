“Aren’t these colors magnificent?” Vera exclaimed. “I just love the cooler days and all the changes fall brings.”
“I can agree with you that the colors are beautiful,” Selena replied, “but I don’t like changes. Every time fall comes, I think of all the changes that aren’t far behind. I already brought some of my plants inside and discarded the ones I’m not keeping over winter. I’ll have to store my summer clothes and get out warmer ones, and I certainly hate to think about the snow and ice that will be coming. Change is really, really hard. I wish I knew how to keep things from changing.”
“You seem to like your Ford Bronco pretty well,” Vera commented.
“What does that have to do with changing?” Selena demanded.
“Well, Henry Ford said, ‘If I’d asked my customers what they wanted, they’d have said, “Don’t change anything.” If he hadn’t made changes, you wouldn’t have a Ford Bronco. You might have a Model T instead,” Vera responded. “You could be turning a crank on the front of the car to start it.”
We human beings are fickle. Sometimes we yearn for change and wish someone would step in to wave a magic wand making our world perfect. Other times we fight tooth and nail to keep from allowing change to happen. As Sydney J. Harris has said, “Our dilemma is that we hate change and love it at the same time; what we really want is for things to remain the same but get better.”
What makes change so hard? On her website, Work to the Wise, Ronnie Ann claims taking real action that gets us to the change raises all kinds of fears and doubts. We are afraid of what we might lose if we change something. John D. Rockefeller saw the possibility that fear of loss could keep us from moving toward something better. He said, “Don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.” Another writer, Charlie Munger, has warned us, “Those who will not face improvements because they are changes, will face changes that are not improvements.”
Although change sometimes seems extremely hard, at other times we may dream of changing the world. Mother Teresa has said, “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” If we work with others to make those ripples, we might accomplish more than we can foresee. As Margaret Mead wrote, “A small group of thoughtful people could change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” Harriet Tubman also believed we have the power to change our circumstances. She said, “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.”
Quite often, it is not our world that needs changing. Leo Tolstoy commented, “Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.” Maya Angelou remarked, “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” Albert Einstein said, “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change.” The change we need most is not something we can do on our own. We must be intelligent enough and humble enough to turn to the only One who can effect that change in us.
We have all sinned, and there is nothing we can do to erase the sin from our hearts and souls. (See Romans 3:23.) Our only hope is in Jesus who died on the cross to bring us salvation. After we have accepted His love and deliverance, we still need to move on “until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God and become mature, attaining to the whole measure of the fullness of Christ,” (Ephesians 4:13 NIV). Since Jesus knew we would need help to grow, “Christ himself gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the pastors and teachers, to equip his people for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up,” (Ephesians 4:11-12 NIV).
It may seem like everything in our world is changing — that we are about to drown in changes we cannot endure. Even the earth we often picture as rock-solid is constantly being changed by earthquakes, volcanoes, and storms. There is only one place to turn when we want to escape change. God said, “I am the Lord, I do not change.” (See Malachi 3:6.) The writer of Hebrews has also assured us, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever,” (Hebrews 13:8 NKJV). “He, because He continues forever, has an unchangeable priesthood. Therefore, He is also able to save to the uttermost those who come to God through Him, since He always lives to make intercession for them,” (Hebrews 7:24-25 NKJV).
As we enjoy the spectacular colors and prepare for the changing seasons ahead, let us praise the One we know will never change, the One who has promised to be with us always. (See Matthew 28:20.)
Autumn Praise
Oh, what wondrous autumn colors
God has painted in the trees
As the music of His love-song
Drifts from heaven on the breeze.
Praise the Lord this autumn morning!
Praise Him for His matchless love.
Shout His glory; sing His mercy.
Let our praise reach heaven above.
Praise the God of all creation,
Holy Spirit, Father, Son!
Praise the God of Love and Mercy.
Praise the holy Three-in-One!
Bible Verses
Romans 3:23-24 (NKJV) — For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, being justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.
Malachi 3:6 (NKJV) — For I am the Lord, I do not change; Therefore, you are not consumed, O sons of Jacob.
Matthew 28:20 (NKJV) — Teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age. Amen.