Children are little beings just bursting with energy and the wild untamed emotions of puppy love. VHS tapes and players were all the rage during my childhood. We rented old movies from Rite Aide or Davidson’s every weekend, and I was forever falling in love with the handsome leading men and pining away until I could see them on the screen the next weekend.
I wrote dozens of letters to my dream crushes, but most of them were never sent, because there was no where to send them in those days. I did get one through to Charlton Heston, which my mother wrote for me. I was a huge fan of “The Ten Commandments” and “The Greatest Show on Earth.” Back in the early 1990s, he was still a working actor and had an office to read and respond to the fan mail.
One of my major childhood crushes was Disney actor, James MacArthur. I faithfully watched “The Swiss Family Robinson” every weekend — ad nauseum to everyone else in the family — I am surprised I did not wear out the VHS tape.
I saw an article about him in a fan magazine in the early 90s, so I wrote to the editor of the magazine to ask if I could contact James MacArthur. The editor very kindly replied that I could send a letter to him and he would forward it. So, I took a chance, not really expecting anything to come of it, but one day, when the mail came, there was a very special letter for me. Definitely a stand-out moment in my life.
Years later, I met an actor online who had been in movies with him, and we developed a warm friendship to this day. It’s funny how some things in life are meant to be, even though they would normally be out of your way.
Big movie musicals like “Oklahoma” and “Carousel” were some of my top childhood favorites, and Shirley Jones was my first favorite movie star who inspired me to become an actress. I was not able to write a letter to her when I was six, but at age 15, I was blessed with the opportunity to meet her at the Jimmy Stewart Museum in Indiana.
The Jimmy Stewart Museum was a find for me. Back in the 1990s, there were still a number of classic movie stars alive and well enough to make personal appearances. Each spring the museum would invite an actor who appeared in a movie with Jimmy Stewart to Indiana, Pennsylvania and present him or her with what they called “The Harvey Award.” Photos of past guests adorned the walls of the gift shop. June Allyson and Janet Leigh had been previous guests. I was upset that I had missed seeing movie stars, but vowed I would meet the next one.
In the spring of 1998, it was announced that the guest celebrity would be none other than Shirley Jones, my first favorite actress/singer and acting inspiration. I was over the moon! The big day arrived and we took our place in the long line that wound around the twisting halls of the museum. Nerves were getting the better of me, and I wondered how I was going to stand the excitement of meeting my idol.
Finally, we turned the last corner, and I peered up ahead. I could just get a glimpse of Shirley Jones sitting at a table talking with some fans. Suddenly, I did not feel nervous anymore, because she looked so calm and pleasant, just like an older lady I might see anywhere. I don’t know what I expected a movie star to look like, perhaps half floating off the ground surrounded by a golden aura, but one thing I learned that day, was that famous people are still people.
I was glad Shirley Jones was not intimidating, and finally it was my turn. She signed my program booklet and I got my picture taken with her. There was a small army of photographers, who snapped away, while my mom took our personal snapshots. I don’t know why they wanted to take so many pictures of each fan who met Shirley Jones, but it was kind of a fun moment to get a taste of the star treatment. I was pleased to be able to tell her that she inspired me to become an actress and a singer, and she wished me luck. Many fans act like every actor they meet is their favorite actor and their inspiration, but with me it was really true in this case.
In the presence of celebrities, people tend to behave strangely. There is the gushy, pushy type and also those who act like they are the celebrity’s long lost best friend. Some fan behavior can even be embarrassing. Lucille Ball’s TV shows provide several entertaining examples of how starstruck fans can be when meeting someone famous. We did not meet any more celebrities at the Jimmy Stewart Museum, but I had met the most important one that was truly special to me.
Acting is a very special profession — of course, I am biased. When actors perform, they are opening the door to the inner sanctum of the human soul — their soul. Actors make their living by serving up their innermost feelings for the world to see. I think that is part of the reason the public falls in love with them. They feel close to them because they have been emotionally moved by the actor’s performance — and often their good looks.
There is something about this “hero worship” that impels the follower to communicate their affection to their hero. The cult of celebrity is magnified by the mirage of distance. The “fourth wall,” the invisible wall between the actors and the audience put the actors in another plane of existence and as inhabitants of another world that we spectators cannot reach. It is thus, when celebrities break that “fourth wall” and meet the people, it is as though magical beings from another universe have arrived.
Everyday life can be monotonous, ordinary, often unemotional and dull — sometimes, unpleasant and even tragic. Larger-than-life-personalities break up the monotony and add a dash of color, magic and energy to the world. They distract us from our fears and worries, inspire us and help lighten our daily load of life’s burdens, with a story, a song, a dance or a smile, for which, we the public are forever grateful.