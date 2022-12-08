With all of the hustle and bustle of this holiday season, we are sure you could use a break from something. How about we make your Christmas cookies for you?
That’s right, you can buy them from the Redbank Valley Public Library’s cookie sale Dec. 13-15 right here at the library. We do accept pre-orders if you want to make sure you get your pick. All you have to do is call us, order, and we will have them ready for you to pick up during the sale.
We have all different kinds to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth. Not only do you not have to bake, but you’re supporting the library as well. What a sweet deal!
On the other hand, if you love to bake and would like to donate some cookies for our sale, please contact us to be put on our list of bakers, and let us know what kind of cookies you will be making. We greatly appreciate your help with this fundraiser.
Your local library has entered a tree in the “Festival of Trees” at the Redbank Valley History Center in New Bethlehem. It is right in the window as you’re going down Broad Street. We hope you see it.
This year it is decked out in all literacy themed decorations. Don’t forget to put your vote in for your favorite tree! We hope it is ours.
Once again, the library will be your place for free holiday gift wrapping. Also, we are planning a Christmas program for kids.
Follow us on Facebook for upcoming dates and times, or look on our website calendar.