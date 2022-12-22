“No, I can’t help with lighting the candles this Sunday,” Joy exclaimed. “I’ll have entirely too much going on to get to church. We always open our Christmas presents first thing in the morning and then have a long leisurely brunch before I put the ham in. Then everyone comes for dinner in the evening. I just can’t mess up our Christmas traditions with a church service.”
“Don’t look at me either,” Bill said. “We’ll be on the road to Grandma’s house as soon as the kids have opened their gifts from Santa. No way I could get them to behave through a church service when they’ll want to be playing with their new toys. Besides, Grandma will be cooking all morning, and she won’t be happy if we’re late for dinner.”
“I’m out,” Janie said. “After the Christmas Eve party I’m going to, I’ll probably sleep in till noon. Then a bunch of my friends will get together at my house in the evening. If I went to church in the morning, I’d be too tired to get stuff ready for that.”
Christmas! Just what are we celebrating?
Imagine a family gathering for a big dinner on Grandpa’s birthday. They have all the traditional family recipes. There are special decorations and the birthday tablecloth they use every year. There is even a dessert table loaded with several favorite family desserts and a beautifully decorated birthday cake. Shortly before they are ready to eat, someone calls Grandpa to tell him how thankful they are that he is part of their family. Today has been much too busy for anyone to stop by to see him, but someone will surely get there in a week or two if they can.
Do you think Grandpa could really enjoy that kind of birthday party? Maybe he would have enjoyed it more if he had been invited to be part of it. Shouldn’t our Christmas celebrations include a little more Christ?
Sure, traditions can be important. Many of them are quite helpful in pointing us toward the Christ of Christmas, but we must be careful not to make them the central part of the holiday. When our holiday traditions interfere with worshiping Christ, when they keep us from “assembling of ourselves together as is the manner of some,” we need to reexamine our priorities. (See Hebrews 10:24-25.)
Jesus reprimanded the Scribes and Pharisees because they made their traditions more essential than God’s commands. The Scribes and Pharisees complained, “Why do Your disciples transgress the tradition of the elders? For they do not wash their hands when they eat bread.” (See Matthew 15:1-2.)
It was not a concern about cleanliness. The handwashing tradition involved a complicated process involving one person holding their hands in specific positions while another person poured water over them a certain number of times. No matter how clean a person’s hands were, they would be considered unwashed if they had not followed the prescribed procedure.
“[Jesus] answered and said to them, ‘Why do you also transgress the commandment of God because of your tradition? For God commanded, saying, Honor your father and your mother; and, He who curses father or mother, let him be put to death. But you say, ‘Whoever says to his father or mother, Whatever profit you might have received from me is a gift to God — then he need not honor his father or mother.’ Thus you have made the commandment of God of no effect by your tradition. Hypocrites! Well did Isaiah prophesy about you, saying: ‘These people draw near to Me with their mouth, and honor Me with their lips, but their heart is far from Me. And in vain they worship Me, teaching as doctrines the commandments of men,’” (Matthew 15:3-9). (See also Isaiah 29:13-14.)
Mark adds a little to the story by mentioning established procedures for washing certain utensils. Mark tells us Jesus said, “For laying aside the commandment of God, you hold the tradition of men—the washing of pitchers and cups, and many other such things you do.” He said to them, “All too well you reject the commandment of God, that you may keep your tradition,” (Mark 7:8-9).
There was nothing inherently wrong with ritual handwashing or with rules about washing cups and pitchers. The problem was that manmade traditions supplanted the commandments of God. They were being used to deny the love that should be shown to a neighbor or even to family.
This Christmas let’s make sure our traditions shine the love of God on those around us.
•
Our Hero —
Santa Claus
Christmas Day is finally here!
It’s time for us to pause
And raise a cheery greeting
To our hero, Santa Claus.
He’s brought us lots of presents;
They’re underneath the tree.
Such treasures wrapped in paper
We just can’t wait to see.
Church? Oh, no! It’s Christmas;
I’m much too rushed to go.
We shouldn’t have church on Christmas;
We’re way too busy you know.
And so the glad day passes,
The evening comes – and rest.
But Christ was lost in the shuffle
As we gave Santa Claus our best.
•
Bible Verses
Hebrews 10:24-25 (NKJV) — And let us consider one another in order to stir up love and good works, not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching.
Matthew 15:1-2 (NKJV) — Then the scribes and Pharisees who were from Jerusalem came to Jesus, saying, “Why do Your disciples transgress the tradition of the elders? For they do not wash their hands when they eat bread.”
Isaiah 29:13-14 (NKJV) — Therefore the Lord said: “Inasmuch as these people draw near with their mouths and honor Me with their lips, but have removed their hearts far from Me, and their fear toward Me is taught by the commandment of men, Therefore, behold, I will again do a marvelous work among this people, a marvelous work and a wonder; For the wisdom of their wise men shall perish, and the understanding of their prudent men shall be hidden.”