Here in the Redbank Valley we have had class reunions on our minds for the last few months, culminating in the “Reunion of a Lifetime” on July 8. I attended as a representative of The Leader-Vindicator and was on hand to observe the festivities.
Reunions are like a “pilgrimage” back home to visit family. The Latin word “alumnus” means “foster son” and similarly, “alma mater” means “nourishing mother.” Come to think of it, a school does tend to exert a degree of parental influence over its young charges.
A time of meeting old schoolmates could be a happy time or a sad time or just bittersweet. We look at our old friends and see how they have aged since their senior photos and are reminded of the passing of time.
However, it’s not just about nostalgia. Class reunions can serve many purposes in our lives. Besides being a chance for old friends from near and far to get together and reminisce, it can help provide closure for youthful wounds or crushes. Old friendships may be rekindled, and sometimes there is even love in the air.
It is also possible that business connections could be made with old friends and new opportunities discovered.
Psychologists suggest that class reunions help us manage our identity over time. We can view the present more clearly when looking through the lens of the past.
The schools themselves derive some benefits from class reunions in the form of publicity, increased donations from alumni and sometimes gifts from the various classes.
Apparently, class reunions are an American tradition. It doesn’t happen in every country.
There is not a lot of specific history about class reunions on the internet, outside of a handful of statistics like: There are well over 100,000 class reunions held in America each year; the most popular reunion everyone attends is the 10th reunion; people who live far away are more likely to attend.
But I did discover that Princeton University in New Jersey has a fairly detailed chronology on the evolution of their class reunions. I imagine that class reunion history is similar everywhere else in America.
Student and later professor James W. Alexander wrote that his days as a college student back in 1820 were his happiest. It is likely that warm, nostalgic feelings such as these inspired the creation of the “class reunion” where older adults could relive their youthful glory days.
Graduation or commencement days used to be in September. People assembled from far and near to celebrate with fun and frivolity, kind of like a local festival or carnival. Vendors filled the streets and the reunions soon got a reputation for attracting a disorderly crowd. The university took note and began to limit the commencement attendees to alumni and their families only and planning more sedate activities. Graduation ceremonies were eventually moved to June in 1844.
Even though I was homeschooled, I participated in local sports and drama with other children my age, so if I were to see graduates anywhere from the RVHS Class of 1998 through 2003, I would probably see some familiar names, even if the faces have changed. But there were only two attendees from my era that I recognized at the “Reunion of a Lifetime.”
Class reunions are still going strong at present as the Baby Boomers continue to enjoy reconnecting with old friends. But what about the millennial generation? Has social media already taken the place of the good old fashioned reunion? The younger generation is still friends with their classmates on Facebook or Instagram or any number of social media sites. In our modern world of fast communication, will the class reunion be a casualty of technological progress?
Class reunions have mostly been portrayed comically in the media, but it is probably not nice to make fun of people’s failures and broken dreams, of which, I am sure there are many.
Seeing broken dreams always makes me sad. Yes, I have seen some people younger than me who seem to have already given in to failure and lost the zest and the fire that once burned so brightly within them during those final days of high school or college.
It is a terrifying thought to think that for some, the high status and success you enjoyed during high school and college is as good as it is going to get in your life.
For me, it has been 22 years since high school and 18 years since college. My best advice would be just to keep on chasing those dreams and don’t let the hard knocks of life and the disappointments get you down. Reality is probably not going to look like what you imagined. It is important to keep growing with the times and embrace the new technology that will help you reach your goals.
Reinventing yourself is of paramount importance. Open up the box and start thinking outside of it. What are your dreams? How can we make this happen? Yes, dust off those old high school dreams! World, here we come!