When I decided to take my Ancestry DNA test back in 2019, I had a pretty good idea what it would say: English, German, Irish and Scottish, and I was right, with just a little bit of Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Wales thrown in.
It is nice to know where you came from. Finding family in America and back in the “old country” gives you a sense of expanded community in your shared ancestral roots.
I had hoped to find actors or musicians, so I could say, “I inherited my dramatics from such and such ancestor,” but I guess I will have to settle for the preachers and politicians who turned up.
I was amused to find myself running into an assortment of ancient dignitaries including Lucretia Borgia, Catherine De Medici, The Sheriff of Nottingham, William Tyndale, Louisa May Alcott, Zachary Taylor and Winston Churchill, to name a few.
How many other people living today could claim some of the same famous ancestors? Am I one of a million, a thousand or a hundred? What percentage of living people would be related to the same historical person? I wonder.
There is a website called FamousKin.com and it does genealogies of famous people, so if a president, king or other famous person shows up in your genealogy, then you can see how many other famous people you may be related to. It is a fun site.
Who will you find in your family tree? You’ll never know until you look.
As we dive deeper into our ancestral and genealogical history, we begin to wonder just how far we can trust our fellow researchers on the Ancestry site. Is all the information they have posted accurate?
Well, the DNA test can help to confirm you are on the right track up to your fifth great-grandparents. After that though, you just have to rely on names, dates and places, and hope the other researchers were thorough and accurate. In any case, do your best to check and double-check records. The further back we go, the greater the margin for error.
The most common and reliable public records include: birth, death, marriage, divorce, christening, immigration, census, military, criminal, property, obituary, newspaper, occupational and city directories.
Don’t be content with what you see in your Ancestry hints and suggestions. Read each census and death certificate thoroughly and you will glean little gold nuggets of additional information that is not spelled out for you.
With the miracles of modern history and DNA technology, we are able to put together the puzzle pieces of our ancestors’ lives and create their biography. It may not be possible to do that for each one since there can still be missing and incomplete records, but you will know much more than you did before.
Family names can be very helpful in research, but also problematic. Some of the reasons being that women dropped their maiden names, immigrants tended to Americanize their last names and people have changed their names for a variety of reasons over the centuries. These variations inevitably end up leading researchers down false paths.
And don’t forget the ever popular misspellings of names by census takers and record keepers and even the ancestor themselves.
Take dates with caution and suspicion. They are frequently off a few years in either direction. In my great-grandfather’s census records, his age fluctuated from five to eight years from census to census.
My great-grandmother’s name was spelled wrong, both first and last, at least half a dozen times in various public records, and they lived in the early half of the 1900s, so we can only imagine the inconsistencies that could be found with the records that go back two, three, four or five hundred years.
The journey into history to find your ancestors is fun, often complex and time consuming, but it is worth it. Knowing your history is a way to connect the past to the present and continue the legacy of your ancestors. Sure, we don’t need to know our lineage to get along in life and be a good person, but it can inspire us to dream and achieve.
I think more people should have written letters, kept diaries or something. It’s almost as if they didn’t exist or their lives were a blank page when all you can find out about them is pieced together from birth, marriage and death certificates, censuses and city directories. I guess everybody was just too busy surviving to think about such things. But it would have been nice to have more personalized family records and stories passed down to us.
Your descendants won’t care if you were rich or famous, they would just like to hear from you.
So, the moral of this column is to save, save, save stories and photos for your grandchildren, your great-grandchildren and your great-great-great-grandchildren. They will appreciate it someday.