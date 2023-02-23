There is no doubt that there is a coffee craze going on in America right now. Coffee shops are very popular and seem to be popping up everywhere. So, has the coffee craze always been going on or is it of a more recent origin?
It’s time to take a deep dive back into the dark coffee waters of history to discover where this fascinating beverage originated and track its journey.
No one knows exactly how or when coffee was discovered, though there are many legends about its origin from Ethiopia and Yemen.
These days, coffee is grown in many places around the world, but in ancient times it is said to have begun with one coffee forest in Ethiopia. Legend has it that a goat herder discovered coffee when he noticed how his goats got extra energy from eating the berries of this evergreen shrub called Coffea.
Monasteries in Yemen were the first in recorded history to use coffee as a stimulant to help them stay alert for prayers.
It took time for people to figure out how to best consume the coffee fruit. Early recipes included a protein bar made of the cherry-like coffee fruit and animal fat and a wine from the fermented pulp. At one time coffee was eaten like porridge by some Ethiopian tribes.
It is possible that coffee beans were chewed for their stimulating caffeine effect for centuries before they were roasted.
Roasting the beans didn’t start until the 1300s. Growing coffee really became a popular trade on the Arabian Peninsula by the 1500s.
Muslims were the first to assimilate coffee into their culture. It was used as a practical aid in religious fasting and staying awake for prayers. Christians feared it because of its connections with Islam.
This dark drink was called the “wine of Araby.” Those who visited Mecca tried the popular beverage and helped spread its fame.
The word “coffee” comes from an Arabic word qahhwat al-bun. In English it means “wine of the bean.”
Coffee came to Europe through trade between North Africa and Italy. It first landed on the shores of Venice causing much of a stir and controversy in the city.
Europeans were quite suspicious of this new drink when it arrived. Some even called it “the bitter invention of Satan.” The Pope himself was called upon to settle the dispute.
Although some clergy called coffee the “Devil’s drink,” Pope Clement VII settled the controversy when he tasted it and found it to be delicious. He even went so far as to “baptize” coffee beans to show his approval, which only helped to grow the coffee industry.
In the 1500s Europe, there was a race to get coffee trees and the Dutch managed to win. They started growing coffee trees in their botanical gardens and then transplanted them to other regions growing their coffee holdings exponentially.
After the Battle of Vienna in 1683, the Turks were defeated and Austrians used the spoils of war to open the first coffeehouse in Austria.
Coffee houses were popular social centers across Europe, and at that time coffee was only a penny a cup. A whole culture developed around the coffeehouse and many artists, philosophers, poets and politicians congregated there. This made the governments uneasy because they saw coffeehouses as places where plots could be hatched against them.
They were also centers for news, gossip and intellectual life. Coffeehouses were like newspapers and the internet for the public. Some were also bed and breakfasts.
Historically, women were banned from many coffeehouses. They became centers of socialization for men. This angered the women and they began to protest against coffee.
In 1663, a pamphlet was published called “The Maiden’s Complaint Against Coffee” and some years later there was a publication in 1674 called “The Women’s Petition Against Coffee.” They charged the men with neglecting their responsibilities at home for the coffeehouse and called coffee “black, thick, nasty, bitter, stinking nauseous puddle water.”
So, coffee did have its enemies, but for the most part, coffee culture has spread far and wide with little hinderance. People from many nations carried coffee seedlings to their lands and the coffee plant flourished.
It is said that the Brazilian coffee industry almost never got started because the French did not want to share their plants. But as it happened, the governor’s wife took a liking to the young man who was sent to ask for the seeds, so she smuggled some to him in a bouquet of flowers, and that is the accepted story of how coffee came to Brazil.
In 1852, Brazil became the world’s biggest supplier of coffee and continues in that top spot today.
Americans were slow adopters of coffee. They preferred tea, but after the Boston Tea Party, tea was out and coffee was in. Even Thomas Jefferson declared “Coffee — the favorite drink of the civilized world.”
During the American Revolution drinking tea was unpatriotic.
The American Civil War helped the popularity of coffee to grow because soldiers liked having an energy boost.
For a time, doctors would prescribe coffee for medicinal purposes, even going as far to say it could cure “nervous disorders.” It dulled hunger and it was an energy drink. Coffee was considered a “miracle drink.”
Teddy Roosevelt bragged that he drank a gallon of coffee per day. He is also credited with the quote “Good to the last drop.”
In Seattle, the first Starbucks opened in 1971 and so began the tradition of the local coffee shops which continues to this day.
Culturally, coffee has become like wine, because there are many varieties and flavors.
Crude oil may be the most valuable commodity in the world, but coffee comes in at a close second. Both can make a fortune. It is no exaggeration to say that coffee and crude oil could both be considered “black gold.”