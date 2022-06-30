I was out watering the garden one morning last week and I realized that I was home. There was something about the quality of the sunshine and the softness of the air that matched up with similar mornings 50-some years ago.
A whiff of roasting peanuts certainly helped recreate those childhood memories. If you grew up in New Bethlehem, that is part of a perfect day no matter how old you are.
Thanks to the efforts of the Redbank Valley Historical Society, the bank clock works again and the bell tolls the hour. The chimes were background noise back when I was a kid, but now I really listen to them and smile. They are one more missing piece replaced.
Train whistles are pretty much out of the question these days unless there’s the annual pumpkin chunkin’ contest taking place in October. One of the air cannon-toting rigs sounds an old locomotive whistle before launching its orange projectile. It’s enough to make the Native weep for many reasons.
Watching the flight of a goldfinch will nail me to the spot where I stand. With my childhood bedroom windows open on a perfect June morning, I could hear a distinct bit of birdsong and I wondered who was singing it. After a bit of observation, I matched the song to the wing-flipping dipping flight path of one of my favorite birds.
One of my least-favorite birds was the catbird that used to sit on our neighbor’s electric line, jeering at us if we played in its territory at dusk. But, you know, I haven’t heard a catbird in a while and I kind of miss that old rascal.
Maybe the best time to get a real sense of home is driving into town at sunset. It doesn’t happen all the time, but when it does it might take you by surprise.
It was late May in 2012 or 2013 when it happened to me for the first time. I don’t know where I’d been that day, but I was road-weary and ready for my fluffy slippers when I approached the bridge from the Clarion County side. Suddenly, there was a cloud of newly hatched mayflies swirling in front of me, a do-over from 1973 or so.
In December of 2013, I was coming back from a State College day trip, again driving through town at dusk. Bill Reddinger was in his bucket truck installing the town’s Christmas decorations. For some reason, that one little thing touched me so that I remember it to this day.
Watching someone unlock a local business with an actual key in the morning affects me the same way. In a time of 24/7 retail stores and opening locks with keycards, there is something comforting and ordinary about a simple metal key held by a lone shopkeeper. You can still get a spare key cut in town, too.
I’ve always had a complicated relationship with the good old days versus “progress.” The conflicting attitudes probably have something to do with being a Baby Boomer. Fortunately, there are other people reflecting on this very topic right now.
Growing up on a diet of space technology, affordable and abundant food, the newest cars and trendiest fashions, many of us Boomers went away to college and came out with a belief in never-ending progress. Tomorrow was always going to be better than today.
It’s a darned shame when reality rises up and smacks us in the face.
Out here in the sticks as we are, we will most likely do better than urban areas. Even during the Depression, everybody ate — even if the available food was boring and repetitious or not quite enough.
You could ask my mom about mashed potatoes and pancakes. The late Keith Stahlman was not a fan of oatmeal for the same reason. My dad loathed beans.
I’m not the kind of person who is envious of anyone’s good fortune for this reason. There are folks who richly deserve every good thing that they have.
But we are all rich if we take a moment for reflection, and I’m not talking about the so-called gospel of wealth you might see on television.
After coming out of several months of isolation, it is a real treat to have a conversation with people you haven’t seen in a while. If you need a shot of pure energy sometime, just go to the library. Or stop by the L-V newsroom if it isn’t a day full of deadlines.
If you’re sticking close to home because gas prices have you down, a simple picnic in Gumtown Park or the Redbank Valley Municipal Park is good for clearing away the cobwebs. For an exotic experience, check out the Putneyville park with its view of Mahoning Creek and the remnants of an old mill. Mahoning Dam is still excellent, and the facilities are much improved since the 1970s.
I find myself trying to recreate life from earlier days, whether I’m enraptured by the peal of the town clock’s bell or hilling up potatoes like Dad used to do. There’s a rhythm to life that even hard times can’t interrupt.
Maybe, just maybe, we came home in a very odd way.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]