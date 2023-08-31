Lil’ Bookworms will resume at the Redbank Valley Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m.
If you have a child that is not in school yet, bring them down to our Lil’ Bookworms storytime held every Thursday. We welcome children of all ages to participate and enjoy socializing with others. It’s a laid back atmosphere where parents/grandparents can talk while kids have fun playing with toys, listening to stories, and having a snack. It’s a great time for all!
The second Thursday of every month is book club at Zack’s at 6 p.m. September’s book is “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury.
Even if you don’t read or finish the book, stop in and socialize with us about it. You might discover you want it to be the next read on your list.
There will also be a Scarecrow wine bottle painting class here at the library on Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Please call to sign up for this class.
Teens in Bookland, our teen book club, will meet Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the book, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” by Iain Reid. All teens are welcome.
We will be having our annual Fall Book and Bake Sale in October at the library. If you would like to donate baked goods for the sale, please let us know what you will be making.
The Redbank Valley Public Library has announced the following gifts:
Books Donated
In Memory Of:
• Ernestine (Drayer) Bullers, “Little Village of Book Lovers,” from The John and LuLu Drayer Reunion.
• Bernard Drayer, “Door-to-Door Bookstore,” from The John and LuLu Drayer Reunion.
• Bernard Drayer, “The Librarianist,” from Bob and Phyllis Troup and Family.
• Great-Grandma Anna Mae Evans, “All Your Perfects,” from Cali Polka.
• Ella (Drayer) Girts, “Canary Girls,” from The John and LuLu Drayer Reunion.
• Dale M. Hawk, “Turning Feral,” “ABC’s of Hunting” and “Fisherman’s Apprentice,” from The George Gruver Family.
• Marty Henry, “Air Raid Book Club,” from The Joyce Family.
• Marty Henry, “Look For Me There,” from Robin Shaffer.
• Holly Joe, “Tear Soup,” “The Heart and the Bottle” and “The Hugging Tree,” from Starlynn Joe.
• Beloved Neighbor, Shirley Kerr, “The First Ladies,” from Sonny and Jean Shaffer.
• Shirley Kerr, “Flop Dead Gorgeous” and “Little Book of Dog Care,” from Carol Sayers and Harriet Cressman.
• Great-Grandma Ellet Minich, “Slammed,” from Cali Polka.
• My Beloved Sister, Peggy Sue, “Goodnight Steelers,” “Goodnight Oregon” and “The Oregon Trail,” from Debbie Troup.
Books Donated
In Honor Of:
• Donna “Mema” Minich, “November 9,” from Cali Polka.
• Joanne ‘Gram’ Sanford, “Ugly Love,” from Cali Polka.