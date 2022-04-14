The New York Times recently published, “Growing Religious Fervor Suffuses Politics of the American Right.” The story is important. The Times noted pandemic restrictions that closed churches (but left abortion clinics, liquor stores and more open) woke up Christians to the at least indifference and at the most outright hostility of government to them and their values.
Increasingly, faith and political activism are combining and rallies and other events reflect that fact. “This was not a church service. It was worship for a new kind of congregation: a right-wing political movement powered by divine purpose, whose adherents find spiritual sustenance in political action ... Now, many believers are importing their worship of God, with all its intensity, emotion and ambitions, to their political life.”
The Times notes, “With spiritual mission driving political ideals, the stakes of any conflict, whether over masks or school curriculums, can feel that much larger, and compromise can be even more difficult to achieve. Political ambitions come to be about defending God, pointing to a desire to build a nation that actively promotes a particular set of Christian beliefs.”
True, but that cuts both ways. Christians are not at odds with larger society; they’re at odds with an opposing, hostile faith.
On “The Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham noted that despite frightening poll numbers, Democrats are unwilling to stop importing illegal aliens, destroying domestic energy production, promoting alternative lifestyles or printing and spending billions which are causing massive inflation ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Why aren’t Democrats at least willing to compromise, Ingraham wondered.
Her guest, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, told her: “If you regard what we’re seeing as basically a secular religion, they don’t have any room to negotiate. They can’t,” Gingrich said. Besides generic ballot polling and the like, Gingrich pointed to a recent poll from the Democracy Institute. One question asked if it would be better for America if Joe Biden left office or if Russian President Vladimir Putin left office. The majority said it’d be better if Biden left office.
“I would think if you were a Democrat, that number would be very, very sobering. But it doesn’t seem to have any effect now,” Gingrich said. “What they’re doing they think of as sort of divinely inspired by their own brains. They can’t back off. Theodore White warned about this back in 1972, when he said that the liberal ideology had become a liberal theology. That’s 1972. It’s all gotten worse.”
Let’s revisit the Times observation, “With spiritual mission driving political ideals, the stakes of any conflict, whether over masks or school curriculums, can feel that much larger, and compromise can be even more difficult to achieve.”
So how do we do it? We don’t. We’re going to have to have it out.
Democrats think talking to kindergartners about sex is tolerant; we think its grooming. Democrats think allowing more illegal aliens to enter our country than landed at Normandy is a moral imperative; we think it’s an invasion. Democrats think teaching kids to hate our country and seeing people as good or bad based on their skin color is teaching diversity; we think its racist propaganda.
Who wants to compromise on issues like these? If you think Rimersburg Rules will agree to some creep chatting up a first-grader about sex as long as it’s not a kindergartner — Hey, let’s compromise! — you haven’t been following along. Same with the invasion, same with teaching racism in schools and same with much more.
We are in the midst of a battle between two faiths for America’s soul. Compromise is impossible. Either we’ll vote out their politicians or they’ll vote out ours. Either we’ll marginalize their ideas or they’ll marginalize ours. In the end only one side will be left standing because there’s only one thing both sides agree on: “Its my way or the highway.”
Keep that in mind this November.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules.]