The line in the title from Shakespeare’s “MacBeth” does a great job of summing up the situation in our country. You never know what ridiculous thing to expect next. Just when you think that things have finally hit bottom, something worse comes along.
Let’s start off with government. President Biden seems to have lost even more connection to reality. He stammers out word salads and sometimes wanders aimlessly when on stage. Don’t get me wrong here. While I don’t like Biden, I do feel sorry for his mental and physical condition. His handlers are exploiting him, and are actually planning to run him for reelection in 2024. I find that both cruel and callous. The really sad part is that the blindly loyal Democrats might very well vote for him, as some of them actually think he is doing a good job. I don’t know how they can ignore reality when it smacks them in the face, but they do.
Then we have our Senator John Fetterman. He can’t even put together a rational sentence, as was evidenced recently when he appeared with Biden and Shapiro. Once again, I feel badly about his medical condition, while at the same time keeping in mind what he was like before his stroke. He has always been a radical leftist.
Next up is the persecution of Donald Trump. That’s right, I said persecution, as that’s exactly what it is. The Biden Department of Justice has apparently been tasked with keeping Trump from running in 2024, regardless of what they have to do. Think about it. They even tried to impeach him after he left office. Rather than bringing people like Hunter Biden to true justice, they are focusing on Trump. The technique may be backfiring, though, as Trump’s popularity appears to be growing. At least some folks have finally had enough.
The situation at the border is so out of hand that it may be impossible to correct — something that appears to have been a Democrat goal all along. Even if the border were completely closed tomorrow, what about the millions of illegal aliens already here? The sad fact of the matter is that rounding them up and deporting them is just not feasible. There was a time when it was, but, sadly, that time seems to have passed. What a drain they are on our Social Security, welfare and other taxpayer funded programs. It has to be kept in mind that these people are criminals. They became that as soon as they set foot in this country illegally. It’s too bad our homeless veterans aren’t treated as well as the illegals are.
There also appears to be a painfully clear reason for unemployment. People would rather stay at home and collect a government check than go to work. Many businesses are plagued by a labor shortage. Could that be part of some sort of Socialist plan? One has to wonder.
One of the more ridiculous outrages involves men competing in women’s sports. I have always believed firmly in women’s equality. Women are just as capable as men. The fact remains, though, that men and women are put together differently. When it comes to sports, men have an advantage. That’s just a fact. Imagine the frustration of a woman who has worked hard since she was a little girl to excel in a sport, only to be forced to compete with men. It has to stop.
Let’s close with gender change medicine. There has been much outcry in the United States about female genital mutilation in other countries, yet we allow it to be done to both boys and girls here. It is an abomination.