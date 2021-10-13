If there’s one thing Democrats love, its forcing people to do things they don’t want to do.
Don’t want the COVID shot because you’re young and healthy or have already had the disease and have anti-bodies? Too bad. Early in September, President Biden announced a COVID vaccine mandate for 100-or-more employee employers. Enforced by OSHA with bankrupting fines, the mandate affects an estimated 80 million workers. In other words up to 80 million people could be forced to get a vaccine they don’t want. Forcing people to do things they don’t want to do. For low T Democrats, only this could give their wives some hope for an evening of romance.
But don’t count on it ladies.
Democrats hate joy almost as much as they love control so ... how about a vasectomy? (Next up — mandatory castration because when you’re a low T Democrat who doesn’t use something, you figure no one else does, or maybe you do and you really hate that). Don’t want a vasectomy? Too bad. As reported recently, Democratic Pennsylvania state Rep. Christopher Rabb announced he is going to introduce legislation that would force men to get vasectomies within six weeks of having their third child or their 40th birthday, “whichever comes first.”
Oh, and oopsey babies? We can’t have that! “Thus, my bill will also codify ‘wrongful conception’ to include when a person (he means a white guy) has demonstrated negligence toward preventing conception during intercourse,” said Rabb. Rabb is not the only Democrat to propose forced sterilization of men. In 2020, Alabama state Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D) introduced legislation that would have mandated that “every Alabama man to undergo a vasectomy ...”
At least Rabb says his vasectomy bill is “parody.”
“This bill will never see the light of day as long as Republicans control the House, but I wanted you all to be aware how quickly policies that belong in Communist China would become the norm here if Democrats seized total control of State Government,” Republican state Rep. David Rowe said.
Hmmm, policies that belong in Communist China.
Don’t want your kids to be taught to be racists and hate their country based upon lies? Don’t want them to be forced to wear a mask they don’t need? Too bad. You’re not a “primary stake holder” in your child’s education. In fact, you’re a domestic terrorist!
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona doesn’t believe or wouldn’t admit that parents are the “primary stakeholders” in their child’s education. At a recent Senate hearing Cardona was asked by Senator Mike Braun:
“Do you think parents should be in charge of their child’s education as the primary stakeholder?”
“I believe parents are important stakeholders, but I also believe educators have a role in determining educational programming.”
Maybe you’re a first among equals, but probably not, especially if you try to act like you are.
Last week Attorney General Merrick Garland sent a memorandum to FBI Director Christopher Wray and federal prosecutors, advising them the Justice Department will hold strategy sessions with them to address “the (non-existent) rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel” in the nation’s public schools.
Sure, like telling board members at a public meeting you’ll vote them out if they teach Marxist Critical Race Theory and force kids to wear masks. Oh ... you think that’s petitioning your government? Nope, that’s domestic terrorism. A bunch of middle-aged parents yelling at school board members? Domestic terrorism. Forcing the President of the United States into a bomb shelter, attacking police officers, occupying city blocks in U.S. cities, burning down police stations and businesses? That’s petitioning your government!
“The vast majority of parents are protesting in accordance with their protected constitutional rights; the few who cross the lines into violence are appropriately dealt with by local law enforcement and existing laws,” observed Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
True General Brnovich, but that’s not the point, control is the point.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]