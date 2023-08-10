We’d like to thank everyone who came out to the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library’s Annual Summer Carnival this past Sunday where we enjoyed popcorn, face painting, a bounce house, snow-cones, games, prizes and even a surprise appearance from Disney’s Belle!
We’d like to give a huge thanks to the Faith Fellowship Church of Rimersburg, the Sligo Presbyterian Church, the Rimersburg Lion’s Club, the Rimersburg Senior Center, the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, our local Girl Scouts, and our Friends of the Library group for helping out at this wonderful community event.
We will be announcing the winners of our Grand Prize, a Meta Quest 2 (also known as an Oculus Quest 2), a virtual reality headset that comes with two touch controllers, and our Reading Challenge winner of a new Chromebook in the next column, as well as announce how many minutes Clarion County libraries read this summer! Stay tuned!
•
The Friends of the Library Cookie Walk is coming up this Sunday during Southern Clarion County Community Days!
This is our last appeal for any volunteers willing to help out with baking homemade cookies for this fantastic fundraiser that helps support the library’s Summer Reading and other children’s programming and events.
In years past we have been so blessed with the enormous support of the community, for which we are truly grateful. If you’re willing to donate cookies, please bring them to the library on Saturday, Aug. 12, by 12:30 p.m.
Thanks to everyone who has helped in years past as we continue to keep this crowd favorite alive!
There will also be hot coffee and cold bottled water available for a small fee.
•
On the Same Page Book Club will feature the book “Maid” by Stephanie Land. The book club meeting is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12.
“A single mother’s personal, unflinching look at America’s class divide,” this New York Times bestselling memoir is the inspiration for the Netflix limited series, hailed by Rolling Stone as “a great one.” At 28, Stephanie Land’s dreams of attending a university and becoming a writer quickly dissolved when a summer fling turned into an unplanned pregnancy. Before long, she found herself a single mother, scraping by as a housekeeper to make ends meet. (Amazon.com)
Join us for September’s biography book pick!
•
A Christmas Present Craft Show — The library has space available for any crafters looking for a spot to set up for this festive local area event in November. If you’re interested in reserving a table at the library, please contact Sandy Traister at (814) 473-6325.
•
The library is teaming up with the Rimersburg Senior Center. Miss Kelly will be back at the Senior Center on Monday, Aug. 21 at 10:30 a.m. for a program on Mad Libs! Come join in the fun!
•
“What an astonishing thing a book is. It’s a flat object made from a tree with flexible parts on which are imprinted lots of funny dark squiggles. But one glance at it and you’re inside the mind of another person, maybe somebody dead for thousands of years. Across the millennia, an author is speaking clearly and silently inside your head, directly to you. Writing is perhaps the greatest of human inventions, binding together people who never knew each other, citizens of distant epochs. Books break the shackles of time. A book is proof that humans are capable of working magic.” — Carl Sagan, Cosmos, Part 11: The Persistence of Memory (1980)