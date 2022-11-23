The staff of the Redbank Valley Public Library and I would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and safe travels over this holiday.
We will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday and Saturday. We will re-open on Monday, Nov. 28.
The library will participate in the Festival of Trees at the Redbank Valley History Center this year! Don’t forget to vote for your favorite tree this holiday season — hopefully it’s ours!
Just remember that if you need some reading material or DVDs, you can go online and search our catalog at www.rvlibrary.org. You can also place a hold on items by signing in with your current library card using the 14 digit number and 4-digit pin (the last 4 digits of your library card number).
We have many of the popular Christmas movies, too. All you have to do is come pick them up.
Don’t forget that there are plenty of items on Hoopla as well and you can get four per month per library card. Libby is our online app for reading, too. It’s all free — check it out!
Shop, Look, and Listen was once again a success and very comparable to past years. Thank you to all of the vendors who participated this year.
We also would like to thank Sandy Mateer for letting us use the Town Center building as our venue.
Once again, our Chinese Auction was a hit, and our winners are as follows: Jane Hodge, Darla Hinderliter, Kathy Jo Reedy, Rosanne McDonald, Judy Slee, Melissa Goodman, Suzette Gunter, Dee Yeany, Jaylene Onufer, Heather Stroup, Janine Caville, Barb Burten, Karen Nulph, Marilyn Brown, Gladys Brooks, Carol Rankin, Linda Moore, Susan Lloyd and Debbie Troupe. Congratulations to our winners and thank you to everyone who donated a basket! If you have not picked up your basket, please stop in during business hours to get it.
Last but not least, thank you to our volunteers: Ragan, Aidan and Quinlan Griffin; Ray Ishman; Phyllis Howard; Debbie Bonanno; and Darla Hinderliter. Also, I would like to thank my staff for all of their hard work and dedication to the library and its mission to serve our community.
We will be having a Christmas program for the children at the library. Watch our Facebook page for further information about when it will take place and what we will be doing. Just search for “Redbank Valley Public Library” on Facebook and follow us to see our posts.
Upcoming programs include a Christmas Themed Circle Décor class that will be held on Monday, Nov. 28 at 5 pm.
Also, there will be a JOY Wineglass Craft class on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.
Please sign up if you would like to attend.
Christmas wreath orders can still be accepted up to the end of the day on Wednesday, Nov. 23. We are offering a 24-inch mixed noble fir wreath for $28 each. We have one in the library to see in-person if you would like to stop in.
Make your Christmas season bright and support the library at the same time!
The library will hold our annual cookie sale this year. Please feel free to call and order in advance. Our sale will be held Dec. 13-15.
If there are any bakers out there who would love to make their favorite cookies to donate to us for the sale, please give us a call!
For anyone who would like to pre-order, you can either stop in the library or give us a call to be added to the list.
If you would like to make a local child’s Christmas special, we have our Angel Tree set up with tags of the items needed for each child. Feel free to stop by and pick up a tag.
The wrapped gifts will need to be turned into the library no later than Friday, Dec. 16.