Tis the season for entering county fair competitions! And there are ever so many categories in which to compete! Some contests get a lot more entries than others, and I am sure the level of competition varies in every county depending on the size of the fair.
I have only entered the arts and crafts and photography categories of the Clarion County Fair and the process is a fairly simple one. First you download the fair premium book on their website, you scan the almost 100 pages of contests to see which ones you are eligible for and which ones would be the best fit for you.
After you decide on the contests you will enter, you download the entry form, fill it out and mail it in. You don’t have to have your item ready until the time of submission the week before the fair, which has caused me to procrastinate and pull all nighters at the last minute. Each year I vow to start earlier, but so far, those good intentions have failed to materialize.
Throughout my life, I have shied away from contests and competitions because of a lack of confidence, but a few years ago, when I noticed that the fair did have all these contests, I thought I would challenge myself and enter just for the fun of it. I was pleasantly surprised with the results.
Whether we realize it or not, competing is a part of life. In nature it is necessary for survival. We see it with animals as they hunt for food and in plants as the weeds in your garden try to compete with the flowers and vegetables for the sun and water.
Life is a series of competitions. We compete for good grades in school. We compete for jobs by trying to have the best education and the best resume. We also compete for the affections of that attractive guy or girl. In society, we compete for prestige as hard-working, model citizens by joining clubs and volunteering to serve the community.
Competitions are a form of entertainment. Even though we might be fearful of competing, we do enjoying watching all kinds of competitions whether in sports, the arts and politics.
Some contests give young talent the opportunity to be recognized. Having a list of awards and achievements looks good on your resume.
Setting world records is another very appealing form of competition. Who doesn’t want to have the distinction of being “The Best in the World” at something.
Being too competitive could be mentally unhealthy. Some people feel that our culture is far too competitive and that always trying to prove ourselves to be better than others is socially unhealthy.
However, healthy competitions can be very inspirational and beneficial for all those involved whether participant or spectator. These events help build up the local community and increase national team spirit.
In the world of business, it has been found that contests are one of the best marketing techniques to generate free publicity and increase brand recognition. Companies sponsor competitions as publicity stunts to gain attention and prestige.
For instance, when I was a teenager, there was a Shakespeare acting contest in Pittsburgh. Being a teenage drama fanatic, I entered for the fun and experience. Later, I realized that the competition was put on by an acting school that was likely using this Shakespeare contest for teenagers to increase their brand recognition and recruit more acting students. Very smart marketing move. I am sure it worked well for them. Contests are essentially free publicity.
How much work is involved in entering your contest? The easiest ones get the best responses.
In many cases grand prizes are the incentive for people to enter contests, but with fair prizes, it’s not about the money. It is more about the honor of winning ribbons and having your work shown in an art show. It’s kind of like having your paintings hang in a museum for a week. It gives me a different feeling of pride and joy than I get from the performing arts.
Interestingly enough, entering contests can be a hobby with some people. There is a dictionary definition of those who spend a lot of time entering contests. They are called “compers.” They even have an annual convention!
I wouldn’t consider myself a comper, yet, but it might be a fun idea to enter more competitions. What do I have to lose? Sounds like a fun hobby that puts a little extra zest and excitement into life.
Well, it’s another year and I’m out searching for inspiration for this year’s entries. Hoping to make them better than the ones from last year and bring some fun and entertaining artistic creations into the world.
Entries don’t have to be at the skating rink until Saturday, July 22, so there’s nothing holding you back from taking the challenge of entering the competition arena.