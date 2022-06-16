As everyone is aware, we are a divided society. The list of things upon which we disagree is almost endless.
That said, I don’t care if you are Democrat or Republican, Liberal or Conservative, you have to be upset about the price of gasoline in particular, and fuel in general. Even if you hate Donald Trump, something I fail to understand, you have to admit that fuel prices were better under him.
Of course, some blame the prices on greedy corporations, but, in our present circumstances, that just doesn’t hold water. Such a huge change in such a short time? Come on.
We need to go back to relying on our own resources, rather than having to kiss the backsides of countries who hate us. One has to wonder if there is an effort being undertaken to make it impossible for people to get to work. If people can’t get to work, businesses will close. Government could then take them over, and force people to work. Communism at its worst.
It has become popular to toss the idea of “supply chain issues” around. Sometimes I wonder if these folks really understand what a supply chain is, and how it operates. The supply chain refers to a product’s journey from raw material to finished product in the hands of the consumer. If a price increase occurs at any point along the chain, it is passed on to the next point, and so on down the line. The consumer, on the other hand, has nobody on whom to pass it. That means that increased fuel costs will be passed on until they reach the consumer.
Of all government policies in recent years, energy policy might pose the biggest threat to our way of life. People who think that it is intended to wreck the economy might just have something there.
There’s more to the story than just consumer goods. What do school buses run on? The answer, of course, is diesel or, in some cases, gasoline. When the price of bus service skyrockets, what is that going to do to your school tax bill? The same is true for municipal taxes. See where this is going?
Mass shootings are being politicized to a disgusting degree by the Left. I have noticed that all the gun laws they propose would do nothing to keep guns away from criminals. Only regular, law abiding citizens would be affected. That is an eyebrow raiser. One need only check the history books to learn what happens to unarmed populations. There are many tragic examples.
I keep hearing calls to impeach Biden. People seem to forget that the Left has a deep bench. Do you want Kamala as President? Kick her out, and you get Pelosi. Hopefully, if there are honest elections, and that’s a big if, the Left will get hamstrung by the congressional elections.
Just when you think that things couldn’t get any worse in the schools, something new comes along. The big thing now is so-called “drag shows,” in which little kids, even preschoolers, get to watch men in drag putting on a show. What possible educational value could such a thing have? Then, we have an elementary school teacher who used a set of woke flashcards in her class. The cards featured, among other perverse things, a pregnant man.
More and more often, one hears the question of whether it is still possible to save America and her society, or are we headed unstoppably down the dark and dangerous road to Communism? Things seem to be going pretty well for the bad guys. Things that once sounded like crackpot conspiracy theories are starting to become reality.