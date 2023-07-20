The title of this column is also the title of a 1948 book by Alan Paton. It just seemed appropriate, as there is much to cry about regarding our beloved America.
As he often does, former President Donald Trump has been making the news a lot lately. The Democrats, and some Republicans, are terrified of him. You know, I just can’t understand the animosity toward this man. When he was president, gasoline was under $2 per gallon, inflation was under control and other countries didn’t mess with us. He even held talks with North Korea. Despite all of that, some still say that he was terrible. Not surprisingly, they fail to give examples. He is leading in a lot of polls, so there must be a lot of people who like him.
Speaking of terrified Democrats, Trump isn’t the only one scaring them. Robert Kennedy Jr. is looking at a run for the Democratic nomination. He frightens the Democrats for a number of reasons. First of all, he is a Kennedy, and that name still carries a lot of weight with many Americans. Second, he has stated sensible views on such things as gun rights and climate change, two of the Democrats’ most ridiculous positions. He has plenty of money, so he can’t be bought. Worst of all, from the Democrat point of view, he’s smart. They would, no doubt, find him hard to handle and manipulate. One can’t help but think that he would tear Biden to pieces in a debate. That said, there will probably never be one. They will have to think of some other way to keep Biden in it.
As for Biden, he continues to be an embarrassment to us all. It’s not really all his fault. His mental and physical condition seems to be steadily deteriorating, and that is a sad thing. To make fun of him for that is terrible. It’s not funny. However, it does call into question his ability to function as president. On a trip to England, he tried to strike up a conversation with a royal guard. Just about everyone knows that they seldom ever speak. To make matters worse, King Charles had to go and get him and bring him back to where he was supposed to be. He often gives the impression of being in some sort of daze.
There are constant calls for impeaching Biden. Those advocating that should be careful what they wish for. Do they really want Kamala Harris as president? That is a gruesome thought. Also, she would probably pick some leftist loon as vice president. The best course of action is to just ride it out, and try to elect someone better in 2024.
I know that it may seem like I harp too much on the transgender thing, but it is so outrageous that it merits a lot of comment. I am a believer that people are born male or female, and that is that. But, even if someone believes that one should be free to choose their gender, how can they possibly believe that a little kid is capable of such a decision? More and more often, parents and, sometimes, teachers seem to be making the decision for them. If someone wanted a daughter and got a son, they just get him changed over. That sounds like something that the evil Josef Mengele would have liked. Some corporations are supporting this insanity, and are paying the price. How would you like to be a stockholder in one of those?