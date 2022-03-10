In response to election irregularities in the 2020 Presidential election, the Wisconsin state Assembly established a new office, the Office of the Special Counsel, to investigate the conduct of the 2020 elections in the state. The Speaker appointed former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman as Special Counsel. He has filed his first and second interim reports and they raise interesting questions.
In the first report, Gableman asks: “Why were so many voter registrations at a single address? Why were so many voter registrations given under a single phone number? Why was there a ‘blip’ at 4:00 a.m. in the reported statewide returns the morning after the election? All of these questions may have innocent explanations. ... Many of these answers might have already been obtained were it not for unjustified obstruction of this investigation. Specifically, I requested information from the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) and certain clerks about election procedures and information they possessed ... What are WEC and the recalcitrant city clerks hiding from the public and our legislature?”
Here’s a few lowlights of the second report’s “Statement of Progress:”
• Chapter 1: The Center for Tech and Civic Life’s $8,800,000 Zuckerberg Plan Grant with the Cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay (the Zuckerberg 5 Cities) Facially Violates Wisconsin Law Prohibiting Election Bribery.
• Chapter 6: Wisconsin Election Officials’ Widespread Use of Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes Facially Violated Wisconsin Law.
• Chapter 7: The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) Unlawfully Directed Clerks to Violate Rules Protecting Nursing Home Residents, Resulting in a 100 percent Voting Rate in Many Nursing Homes in 2020, Including Many Ineligible Voters. ... “As the Racine County Sheriff’s Office has concluded, WEC unlawfully directed the municipal clerks not to send out the legally required special voting deputies to nursing homes, resulting in many nursing homes’ registered residents voting at 100 percent rates and many ineligible residents voting, despite a guardianship order or incapacity.”
• Chapter 10: Non-citizens Voted Unimpeded by Wisconsin’s Election Officials as They Are Not Recorded in the WisVote Voter Database, Even Though Wisconsin Law Requires Citizenship to Vote.
• Chapter 11: Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha, and Green Bay Election Officials May Have Violated the Federal and Wisconsin Equal Protection Clauses by Not Treating All Voters Equal in the Same Election.
There’s a lot more, but many people say, “So what? There’s nothing we can do.” Here’s where the second report gets very interesting. “(I)t is clear that the Wisconsin Legislature could lawfully take steps to decertify electors in any Presidential election, for example in light of violations of state election law that did or likely could have affected the outcome of the election.”
As reported in the 1994 New York Times, “Judge Newcomer ruled that the Democratic campaign of William G. Stinson had stolen the election from Bruce S. Marks in North Philadelphia’s Second Senatorial District through an elaborate fraud,” ordered Stinson removed from office and Marks seated in his place, and that’s what happened. That’s right, a sitting “elected” official was removed from office and replaced because of vote fraud right here in Pennsylvania.
The report continues, “For example, when electors were wrongly certified in Hawaii in the 1960 presidential election for Vice President Nixon, that problem was retroactively corrected and Hawaii’s electoral votes were counted for John F. Kennedy.” According to Newsweek, “Hawaii Governor William Francis Quinn” first certified and then sent “the Republican slate of electors,” to Congress. Then, after the Republicans were already certified and sent, certified and sent “the Democratic slate after the official recount” and they were the ones counted. In other words, a sent, certified set of electors was decertified, not even because of fraud, but because of a mere mistake.
There is no doubt there is precedent for removing an elected official from office and for decertifying electors because of voting irregularities. It’s not a question of whether the states can, it’s a question of whether they should.
