Well now, Merry Week After Christmas. I’m writing my column the day after the holiday and the thermometer stands at a balmy 12 above zero. I feel like breaking out my flipflops and shorts in celebration.
Honest, I meant to write about something other than the weather. But this once-in-a-generation weather event was too shocking to ignore, at least for those of us who have experienced three or four of these in our lifetimes.
I don’t know. While I sometimes kvetch jokingly about magically becoming a “senior” one day early in the pandemic, this retirement thing isn’t all bad. For one thing, I can stay home when the roads are bad and the wind chill is a few decades below zero.
When there is a severe winter storm on the horizon, I always think about those legendary winters of ‘93 and ‘94. The weather we had this weekend only lasted a few days, but in those two years, we had that kind of weather for months. One year, it started snowing on Christmas night and didn’t stop until April.
I was out driving through the mountains of central Pennsylvania in those days. I still tend to think that you can run into an ice storm on US 22 between Huntingdon and Lewistown every month of the year.
This weekend, power companies in the South had to use rolling blackouts to keep the grid up and running. Back in 1994 as I recall, we only had brownouts, short periods in which your lights would dim for several minutes before brightening again.
It was a good idea to call ahead to public offices if you were planning a trip. You never knew who was going to be open, and this was a worry if you had to drive, say, 75 miles on dodgy roads to get there.
Meanwhile, there were babies being born and older people having medical emergencies in the middle of a no-kiddin’ blizzard. Years later, I heard the story of a local young woman in labor who was rescued by a certain guy on a snowmobile. She delivered a healthy baby after a wild ride to a local hospital.
The winters of ‘77 and ‘78 were on a par with those, too. There were days when the high temperature was zero if we were lucky. I remember shoveling snow with my mother when it was -5 and the wind was howling.
Dad was getting ready to catch his ride to work one afternoon just as a howler of a storm moved in. He had forgotten his gloves and was tempted to go without them. I told him to wait, went down to the garage to retrieve them and was knocked off my feet by a frigid blast.
This is why I have to smile to myself this morning. I’m not always a nice person, so I giggle when somebody scoffs at me for picking up some additional supplies a couple of days in advance.
“There’s not going to be a storm. ‘They’ always blow these things out of proportion. What, you’re afraid that the power is going to go out?”
I always wonder about the mysterious “they” who are to blame for weather, news and political skulduggery meant to deprive the common man of his rights. That’s probably how stories about leprechauns and fairies got started.
Umm, yes, some areas did lose electricity for several hours due to vehicles hitting power poles and bringing down the lines. God bless our fire departments, because they’re the ones cleaning up the mess and opening their halls for use as warming centers.
I always think about those folks. Can you imagine standing out in sub-zero weather for several hours putting out a house fire? At the same time, your own family members might be sitting at home in the dark, and you can’t help worrying about them.
So, that’s just us being rugged western Pennsylvanians. I always say that this is a good place to ride out an apocalypse.
We have a peculiar set of skills and knowledge around here. Heck, even I can troubleshoot frozen pipes as far away as South Carolina. A friend down there couldn’t figure out why his indoor pipes weren’t thawing until I mentioned a frozen outdoor pipe not buried below the frost line.
You only know about stuff like that if you grew up in Frost Cuckoo Land.
I don’t know if I’m lazy or just avoid trouble before it arrives. The faucets were dripping slightly and the doors under my sinks were open a teeny bit for a couple of days. I just followed the example set by my parents back in the frigid winters we had in the ‘60s.
People are funny. Something dangerous and inconvenient happens to us and we think that it will never happen again. If you are lucky enough to get kind of old, you know better.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]