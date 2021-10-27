Yes, Rimersburg Rules fans, it’s that time of year when Rules is compelled to opine about the beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.
So just how good of a football team are the Steelers? The Steelers go into their bye week at three and three. If you are what your record says you are, then the Steelers are a middle of the road team. But are they?
The strength of the Steelers is their defense and they can’t win without it. But with it? They beat Buffalo, Denver and Seattle. In their Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, both Joe Hayden and Devin Bush were out with groin injuries. During the game Tyson Alualu left with a broken ankle and T.J. Watt left the game with a groin injury. In other words, the Steelers lost without their best cornerback, their best pass rusher and their best inside linebacker. Rules says without those injuries the Raiders score 10 fewer points, and they only won by nine.
True, the Bengals beat the Steelers by a convincing sounding 24-10 margin, but the Steelers played without Diontae Johnson, Alex Highsmith, Carlos Davis and T.J. Watt. Ben Roethlisberger suffered an injury to his left pectoral muscle. In other words, the Steelers lost without their two best pass rushers, their best wide receiver and with an injured quarterback. This is a closer call, but Rules says without those injuries, the Bengals score at least seven fewer points and the Steelers score 10 more.
Which brings us to the Green Bay Packers. Joe Hayden was clearly not offside, the field goal attempt was blocked and the Steelers deserved a touchdown. Instead, Green Bay scored a field goal. That’s a 10 point swing and Green Bay only won by 10. True, bad calls are part of the game, but this was more than a bad call, it was a 10 point swing bad call. Against a team like Green Bay, no one can afford that kind of a swing. Take away that bad call and it’s a tie game. Who knows who would have won or lost in overtime? That’s the point, who knows?
The Steelers are a team that could have easily entered the bye 5-1 and possibly entered it 6-0. They didn’t, but the good news is except for Alualu and Ju-Ju, none of the injuries have been serious.
So what’s the future hold? It holds a lot of potential if more injuries can be avoided, the offensive line continues to improve and Ben Roethlisberger starts playing like he’s 29 instead of 39. Like most sportswriters, Rules called on the Steelers to invest their top two, maybe top three draft picks in offensive lineman. Instead, the Steelers chose running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth. The theory was the 2021 draft had many quality offensive linemen so a team could afford to wait. Sure. We cringed.
We’ve changed our mind, even if the offensive line doesn’t improve as we hope. Harris and Freiermuth look to be one-of-a-kind players. Besides, the offensive line will improve. James Washington is a high quality replacement for Ju-Ju. The defense is the best in the league when healthy and Roethlisberger can still throw but he can’t take the hits and throw accurately. If you watch, almost all of his interceptions or bad throws come when he tries to extend plays, throw with people hanging on him or about to hit him. Stop Ben, throw it away!
The rest of the year: Browns — win, Browns injuries; Bears — win; Lions — win; Chargers — win, overrated; Bengals — win; Ravens — win, lots of Raven injuries; Vikings — win; Titans — lose; Chiefs — win, overrated; Browns — lose, think the Browns win this one, let down from beating the Chiefs; Ravens — win, the Ravens are serious business, but the injuries, season ending ones, will catch up to them.
Steelers at the finish line: 12-5.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]