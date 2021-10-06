Getting together with family members has become a real treat in the past 18 months. The current health issue, as it is now being called to avoid meltdowns in the less sturdy among us, has ruined a lot of plans for a long time. It’s not quite over, but we’re getting there.
When you aren’t quite out of the woods, that’s a perfect time to go into the woods. If you can do it aboard a train, that’s even better.
So, I made the drive to far-eastern Crawford County yesterday, joining my daughter and one of my grandsons for a leaf-peeping trip aboard the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad. It was a pleasant way to spend three hours away from everyday life.
Down here in northern Armstrong and southern Clarion counties, the trees are just barely starting to show a little color. But as you progress northward on Route 36 and the highways that intersect with it, you’ll catch of glimpse of brilliant scarlet or a flash of gold among the green canopy.
Our weather simply hasn’t been cold enough to give us a good foliage show this autumn yet. While I managed to bypass the Autumn Leaf Festival traffic in Clarion, I did think about how things aren’t looking very autumnal right now and how that might put a crimp on festive spirits.
On the whole, though, I suspect it was much more pleasant than the cold and rainy conditions one weekend in 1966 or so. Somehow, my extended family had scored seating near the former movie theater. If you sat just right, you could drape a plastic tablecloth over yourself, avoiding the rain and annoying only a couple of strangers.
But yesterday’s ride aboard the OC&T was much more comfortable despite off-and-on rain showers for most of the trip. Of course, there was the issue of sitting on 1920s-era coach-class seats akin to schoolbus bench seating. We have come a long way in the past century.
And so it went for much of the trip, talking about how things were done in the good old days. A lot of that elderly technology is still with us in one way or another. My grandson was appreciative of an old-time freight scale on display that still works very well.
Dearest Daughter and her youngest were awed by the big trees along the track, only the sycamores along Oil Creek starting to turn a dusty reddish gold. Imagine their surprise when I told them that most of the big trees we see today are only second-growth. The sycamores’ granddaddies had been removed perhaps 150 years ago.
And this led to some family anecdotes about our ancestors who farmed during the summer months and worked in the lumber camps in the winter. There was a story about my great-grandfather accompanying his dad to the camps at the age of seven or so, working as a cook’s helper. When the lumber season was done and the logs had been spiked together to form huge rafts, father and son floated down to Pittsburgh and then rode the train back home.
And we think that we’re tough because we had to change television channels by turning a knob on the front of the set in the days before remotes came into use.
There were other similar grandma-type stories that needed telling. Neither my daughter nor grandson had really been exposed to trains in their lives, so those odd bits and bobs from a 1960s childhood suddenly became interesting. As a result, I think that Amtrak might have some new customers when things straighten out in the future.
Fortunately, Amtrak’s passenger options are a big improvement over those found on OC&T trains. The modern rail carrier has something very close to airline seating, with pull-down trays and electrical outlets at every seat. While you aren’t served at your seat at mealtime, it’s perfectly safe to walk to the cafe’ car for a light nibble or to the dining car for something more substantial.
I didn’t tell them that we never had passenger rail service through New Bethlehem in my lifetime. I never rode on a real train until I was in my 40s and found that Amtrak between Altoona and Washington, D.C. was a dandy way to travel. Besides being a good way to avoid city traffic, it also offers you a chance to see the countryside from a different angle.
Which is why these small historical railroads are a real boon to local economies. Railfans will travel ridiculous distances for a short jaunt inside a century-old railcar.
I’m not that much of a fanatic, but the OC&T will give you a taste of the way things used to be done. And when the world gets back to something a little more normal, Amtrak will be there.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]