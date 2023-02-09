For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library is offering new hours.
We have received feedback over the years that more morning hours would be beneficial, so we hope that these adjustments will serve our community and surrounding areas well, and bring better convenience and access to our collections and services.
Here they are:
• Monday — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Thursday — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Friday — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Closed Wednesday, Sunday and holidays.
•
Tax Time! It’s our favorite time of year at your beloved public libraries. However, each year the offerings of print forms for state and federal taxes seem to dwindle in quantity as the push to have residents file online becomes more and more apparent.
At Eccles-Lesher, we are no exception and have only a small offering of forms available this year. We can print forms if you know which forms you need.
We currently have a few federal forms and instruction booklets on the way. We will offer those while supplies last.
•
Just a reminder of some great Oil Creek Library District resources available to you as a Clarion County resident and Eccles-Lesher library patron:
• Dial-A-Story — The Oil Creek Library District has a fantastic resource available to patrons of each individual county! Dial-A-Story is a service that offers children and families access to weekly recorded stories featuring expert children’s librarians and storytellers.
This service is free to the public and available from any phone. Each county has their own phone number. In Clarion County, you will want to dial (878) 788-7997 to listen to a weekly story in English.
Families can also listen to the stories online by visiting: oilcreek.org/home/district-resources/dial-a-story/.
The libraries of Clarion County, and indeed the entire Oil Creek Library District, encourage parents to transform everyday moments into fun and easy literacy opportunities. Waiting at the doctor’s office? Need a few extra minutes to cook dinner without interruptions? The library can support you by offering your child an engaging recorded story while they wait. Stuck at home during a snowy wintry day? Try Dial-A-Story!
Check it out this resource and others we offer on our “Resources page” on the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library website at eccles-lesher.org/resources/.
• Law Depot — Law Depot, as per their website, offers an extensive library of documents and legal resources and provides easy-to-use assistance with a wide range of legal needs, empowering patrons to create legal documents specific to their personal situation.
They offer free legal document templates that are customizable, printable and free. All you need is your library card and Libby!
You can find Law Depot on Libby in the Oil Creek Library District collection under “Extras,” or you can follow this link: libbyapp.com/library/oilcreek/extras/lawdepot/card.
Just remember, if you utilize the link on a public computer, it would be best to use Incognito/private browser windows and to delete your card number after use, as to use this resource it will ask you to input your card number. You’ll have full access to content from LawDepot for 30 days. When it expires, you can get access through Libby again.
•
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Tuesday, Feb. 28 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Mastering the PA CareerLink Website. The purpose of this workshop is to learn to easily access and understand the most useful parts of the PA CareerLink site to complete a successful job search.
To register for this event, please contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065, or email danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
•
A Novel Idea Book Club — Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. featuring “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab.
This Goodreads Choice Award Nominee for Best Fantasy (2020) is our pick for the month of February.
Check out the synopsis from Goodreads: France, 1714: in a moment of desperation, a young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever and is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Addie LaRue, and a dazzling adventure that will play out across centuries and continents, across history and art, as a young woman learns how far she will go to leave her mark on the world. But everything changes when, after nearly 300 years, Addie stumbles across a young man in a hidden bookstore and he remembers her name.
Join us on the last Thursday in February for a discussion on this historical, romantic fantasy.
•
Goodreads Eccles-Lesher On the Same Page Book Club — Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. featuring “The Christie Affair” by Nina de Gramont.
Our February pick is also a 2022 Editor’s Choice on Amazon, the synopsis of which you can read here: In 1925, Miss Nan O’Dea infiltrated the wealthy, rarefied world of author Agatha Christie and her husband, Archie. In every way, she became a part of their life — first, both Christies. Then, just Archie. Soon, Nan became Archie’s mistress, luring him away from his devoted wife, desperate to marry him. Nan’s plot didn’t begin the day she met Archie and Agatha. It began decades before, in Ireland, when Nan was a young girl. She and the man she loved were a star-crossed couple who were destined to be together — until the Great War, a pandemic, and shameful secrets tore them apart. Then acts of unspeakable cruelty kept them separated. What drives someone to murder? What will someone do in the name of love? What kind of crime can someone never forgive? Nina de Gramont’s brilliant, unforgettable novel explores these questions and more.