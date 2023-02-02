Amanda folded her newspaper and laid it aside as some of her friends arrived. “I don’t understand why there’s so much news about discrimination,” she said.
“That’s because there’s so much inequity around,” Isabella answered. “One year, my girls’ gym class had a male teacher. Our gym was older, smaller and had much less equipment than the boy’s gym. The new teacher demanded that a trampoline and some mats for tumbling be brought in from the boys’ gym for one six-week period. That was the only time the girls were able to experience some of the activities usually available to the boys. That’s discrimination.”
“In my high school,” Evelyn declared, “there were only a few black students, my gym class happened to have none. When the boys’ and girls’ gym classes were combined for dance lessons, the black boys were sent to the library. We girls only discovered that black students were supposed to be in the class when a mistake sent them to the gym instead of the library. Five girls retreated to the bleachers refusing to participate if the black students remained. When the teachers told the boys they would have to go to the library, the other twenty girls announced that they could go ahead with the class while five girls sat on the bleachers, or they could have the class with twenty girls on the bleachers protesting. We didn’t like discrimination.”
“In our town, the people who lived near the northern boundary had enough money to pay for their children to ride commercial buses to school,” Jacqui stated. “Children who lived at the southern end usually walked to school. Only those who rode buses (either official school buses or commercial) could remain at the school during the lunch period. Those who protested having to go home for lunch were called lazy. Finally, a group of parents demanded at least some of the school board members walk from the school to one of their houses to see just how long it would take. They discovered a trip to the southern area and back took a few minutes longer than the entire period allowed for lunch.”
How easy it is for partiality, and unfairness to sneak in! How hard it is for us to realize we are being unjust! Girls having inferior gym accommodations was just the usual. (Maybe it still is in some places.); nobody would need to deal with confrontation if a few boys could just disappear for a little while so white girls would not protest dancing with them; and it was easy not to think about how far students walked. Those who walked probably were not as lazy as those who rode buses; they just wanted time to eat lunch.
A few people even say scripture supports prejudice. They claim interracial marriage is condemned by God. In Deuteronomy, seven population groups, were named, and the Israelites were told, “Nor shall you make marriages with them. You shall not give your daughter to their son, nor take their daughter for your son,” (Deuteronomy 7:3 NKJV). If we read the next verse, we find the reason. “For they will turn your sons away from following Me, to serve other gods; so the anger of the Lord will be aroused against you and destroy you suddenly,” (Deuteronomy 7:4 NKJV). Interracial marriage is not the problem, letting marriage lead you away from God is the problem.
When Aaron and Miriam “spoke against Moses” because of his black wife, they were reprimanded by God, and Miriam suffered leprosy until “Moses cried out to the Lord, saying, ‘Please heal her, O God, I pray!’” (Numbers 12:13). (See also Numbers 12:12.)
The lineage of Jesus says, “Salmon begot Boaz by Rahab, Boaz begot Obed by Ruth, Obed begot Jesse,” (Matthew 1:5 NKJV). The usual recital of a Jewish boy’s lineage names only men, but two women were named in Jesus’ lineage. Neither of them was Jewish, but both testified to faith in God. Rahab (a Canaanite) said, “The Lord your God, He is God in heaven above and on earth beneath.” (See Joshua 2:11.) Ruth (a Moabitess) declared her faith in God by telling Naomi, “Your people shall be my people, and your God, my God.” (See Ruth 1:16.)
When other Jews reprimanded Peter for eating with Gentiles, Peter explained how God showed him the gospel was for them as well as for Jews. (See Acts 11.)
Several of Paul’s epistles contain passages like this one: “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus,” (Galatians 3:28 NKJV).
If we find ourselves thinking of people in terms of black, white, Jew, Gentile, Hispanic, Asian, native American, or some other grouping, we should remind ourselves, God created all of us and we are all only one race — the human race.
•
Colorblind
God sent a message for all the earth
On the very night of our Savior’s birth.
Jesus carried with Him a vital truth
As the Son of Mary (and Rahab and Ruth).
Born Jewish and Greek in a humble stall
With the Spirit of God overshadowing all
Christ came to save all the world that night.
No race is denied His love and light.
He tells us to love those around us, too,
As the priest and the Levite failed to do,
While the scorned Samaritan stopped to care
For the one in need who had fallen there.
“Love thy neighbor” surely is not meant to say,
Just love those you see like yourself today.
God made it clear through His holy Word,
All races are valued and loved by the Lord.
•
Bible Verses
Numbers 12:12 (NKJV) — Then Miriam and Aaron spoke against Moses because of the Ethiopian woman whom he had married; for he had married an Ethiopian woman.
Joshua 2:11 (NKJV) — And as soon as we heard these things, our hearts melted; neither did there remain any more courage in anyone because of you, for the Lord your God, He is God in heaven above and on earth beneath.
Ruth 1:16 (NKJV) — But Ruth said: “Entreat me not to leave you, or to turn back from following after you; For wherever you go, I will go; And wherever you lodge, I will lodge; Your people shall be my people, and your God, my God.”