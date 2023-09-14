Last column, we noted that at the behest of Fulton County District Attorney Democrat Fani Willis, a Georgia grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump because he contested the validity of Joe Biden’s “win” in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election. The charges include violating Georgia’s RICO statute, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents, and making false statements and writings.
This is despite the fact that Georgia law explicitly allows for a losing candidate or others to contest the validity of an election. Willis also charged the alternative electors with the “crime” of creating “false electoral college documents” despite the fact that there is long standing precedent for appointing alternative electors during an election challenge.
If this wasn’t enough, many legal experts are now saying Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ignored the law by allowing District Attorney Willis to even proceed with an investigation of former President Donald Trump.
Here’s why: When then state Republican State Senator Burt Jones was running for lieutenant governor of Georgia (he won), Democrat DA Willis “hosted and headlined a fundraiser” for Charles Bailey, the Democratic candidate opposing Jones, at a time when “media coverage of the grand jury proceedings was national and non-stop and the district attorney was the very public face of those proceedings.” According to Judge McBurney, Willis “pledged her name, likeness, and office” to help Jones’ opponent at the same time she was targeting Jones and “publicly (in her pleadings) labeled Senator Jones a ‘target’ of the grand jury’s investigation.”
McBurney wrote: “the District Attorney’s partiality naturally, immediately, and reasonably arises in the minds of the public, the pundits, and — most critically — the subjects of the investigation that necessitates the disqualification. An investigation of this significance, garnering the public attention it necessarily does and touching so many political nerves in our society, cannot be burdened by legitimate doubts about the District Attorney’s motives. The District Attorney does not have to be apolitical, but her investigations do.”
Willis’ partisan conduct created a “plain — and actual and untenable — conflict,” of interest McBurney wrote. Any decision Willis made about Jones “in connection with the grand jury is necessarily infected by it.” Therefore Judge McBurney disqualified Willis and her entire office from targeting Jones with any criminal charges.
But what about Trump and the others? While Judge McBurney disqualified Willis from targeting Jones, he allowed her to continue her grand jury investigation of former President Donald Trump and others. Why doesn’t Willis’ “partiality” disqualify her from going after Trump as well?
The decision makes no sense and according to analysis by Hans von Spakovsky, former counsel to the assistant attorney general for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, McBurney’s decision to allow Willis to proceed against Trump also violates Georgia Supreme Court precedent.
“Under the holding of a 2014 decision by the Georgia Supreme Court, McLaughlin v. Payne, McBurney should have disqualified Willis and every prosecutor in her office from the entire grand jury investigation of Trump and all of the other codefendants who have been indicted, including the other contingent electors.
The state Supreme Court’s McLaughlin decision explains that when a prosecutor is found to have a personal interest in a case that is grounds for disqualification, then that prosecutor and the prosecutor’s entire office are disqualified from the entirety of the proceedings. That personal interest — in fact, a partisan, political interest — is exactly what McBurney found when he disqualified Willis and the entire Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from targeting Burt Jones.
But Willis and her office should have been disqualified from continuing the grand jury investigation as a whole, not just against one target.”
When law enforcement doesn’t follow the law, all that is left is anarchy.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph M. Lewis the author of “Final Warning,” “Hell Rises,” “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate.”]