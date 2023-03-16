You know, it is a columnist’s dream to have too much material. The only difficulty lies in deciding which topics to cover, as there isn’t room for them all. Here are some of my picks.
By now, everyone knows about the presidential candidacy of Nikki Haley. It would appear that Ms. Haley thinks it’s a good idea to shoot yourself in the foot right from the get-go. She said that any politician 75 or older should be required to take a cognition test. There goes the senior voting group, which is a large one. Why would she insult such a large group of voters? I had no plans to vote for her anyway, but if I had planned to do so, her remark would have changed my mind. Blanket statements like that seldom lead to anything good.
We also have the situation with Senator John Fetterman. There are rumors being spread on some of the more obscure news sites which state that the senator is brain dead, and that the Democrats are scrambling to avoid a special election. First of all, I hope the rumors are not true. I have no time for John Fetterman, but I do not wish him ill. The health part is not about politics. It’s about a fellow human being. I would love to see a special election held, but not at the expense of someone’s life.
The idea of student loan forgiveness seems to be in the news a lot lately. This should not even be an issue. The concept of a loan is very simple. You borrow money. Later, you pay it back. Period. The idea behind it is that you borrow money for education. Then, when the education is complete, you get a job and pay back the loan. That is simple enough.
The problem comes in if you major in something ridiculously useless, and then are unable to find work in your “field.” Whose fault is that? Certainly not mine. Why in the world should I be forced to chip in on paying back such a loan? The inescapable fact is that I should not. The same goes for all other taxpayers, including those who majored in something useful, rather than some stupid woke subject. If someone has to forgo their top-of-the-line cell phone or nice car to make their payments, then so be it.
I find myself saddened by the number of companies that have gone “woke.” Among the most recent is my favorite brand of shoes. They are now sponsoring drag queen story sessions for little kids. To the dismay of my feet, they are going to have to adjust to a different brand of shoes. I will wear out the ones I have, but I can’t, in good conscience, buy any new ones. The same holds true for a number of other companies as well. I realize that my not purchasing from them has little to no effect, but I just can’t bring myself to support woke culture.
There was a time when I laughed at what I then considered tinfoil hat, crazy conspiracy theories. Sadly, it seems as though many of them are coming true. For example, it seemed ridiculous that efforts would be made to influence children’s sexual preferences or their sexuality in general. Nowadays, it is painfully obvious that just such things are taking place. I laughed when people said that the government had the goal of making everyone dependent on them. The fact that there are jobs available, and people prefer government handouts to working, tells me that my laughter was unjustified.
Many of us are coming to believe that honest elections are things of the past. Will that be proven to be true someday?