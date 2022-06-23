Dear Gayle,
I was shopping in the grocery store a few weeks ago when a man I had never seen before walked up near me to get something from the dairy case when he suddenly looked over at me and reached out and picked a piece of lint off my sweater. I was so shocked I barely said anything. He was in the process of picking off another piece of lint when I just excused myself and walked away. I haven’t been able to get the whole thing out of my mind since then, and I don’t understand why. He didn’t hurt me or anything like that and he seemed like a nice person, but it freaked me to have him just touching me. Any ideas on what to do about this?
— Spooked
Dear Spooked,
I am not sure if you are asking what to do about people who touch strangers, or about the fact that you still dwell on it. Let’s look at both.
Your personal space was invaded by a total stranger with no warning. While some people might say to you that the man’s actions were not harmful so you should just let it go, I would say that your reaction is within reason; but before we get to that, let’s first talk about the man’s actions. Most people of any gender or group would have societal filters in place that would keep them from touching strangers — even on those person’s clothing — in such a moderately personal way, so we might assume that something is different about this man. This difference might be with the man himself, such as if he were to have obsessive-compulsive disorder and have great difficulty with anything that is out of order, even in the form of lint on another person’s clothing. He might feel compelled to remove it to relieve the stress of seeing it there in front of him. The fact that it was lint on a stranger might be secondary to his wanting to put things in balance again; perhaps for him, that lint simply had to go. Without considering possible OCD, the man might have been raised in a home or culture that allows for such contact with unknown others without any reservations. I cannot overlook the additional possibility that the man might have been flirting with you; there may be women out there who would respond favorably to that sort of attention.
Now, back to you. While many of us might feel at least mildly put off by this stranger’s seemingly well-intentioned act, we are not likely to still be feeling the negative affects of it on our psyche weeks later. This leads me to wonder about any history you may have of persons having invaded your personal space in a highly negative way. It is not that this had to have happened to you; some people are simply born not wanting to be touched. (Maybe a gene is involved?) Please know that there are those of us who will inform others of such things on clothing that are probably unwanted — lint, pet or human hair, dirt from getting in or out of a car. However, most of us ask first before assuming that we can just help out. I myself occasionally see neck tags sticking up and out of clothing. I ask the wearer if they might want me to tuck it in. About half do, and most of the rest do it themselves. Some just reply that they don’t care. I am likely to continue asking because I would want someone to alert me if something were glaringly out of order with my own appearance. (I did once have in reality the classic moment of telling someone that they were trailing several sheets of toilet paper from their shoe heel. Twice, I have told women that they had tucked the back hem of their skirts into their underwear as a part of having been in the ladies’ room.)
The best way I can think of to move past this incident you have experienced, is to plan well for the next one. You were blindsided by this event, and another like it is unlikely to come, but you will feel more secure if you know how you will handle it if it does.
Dear Gayle,
Is it me, or do other people cringe when someone guns their car or motorcycle? All I can think of at that moment is how much I just spent to put gas in my car.
— Going Easy on the Pedal
Dear Going,
I think most of us share that thought with you. Waste at any time is a shame. Waste that contributes to costs continuing to rise is frustrating. I try telling myself that, whatever the cost was for that brief, loud display, I hope the intended message was sent, or the frustration was vented.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]