“Isn’t a saint someone who’s perfect?” Brittany asked. “One of my calendars says Tuesday is All Saints’ Day, but another calls it All Hallows’ Day. On Google, I found something called Hallowmas. I know they used to spell Halloween Hallowe’en because it was a contraction for Hallowed Evening, but what is hallowed about it, and if it’s hallowed, why are there ghouls and monsters? Wednesday is All Souls’ Day or the Day of the Dead. How come we have three special days in a row that seem to be based on dead people? Who ...”
“Wait a minute!” Susie exclaimed. “That many questions will take more than one simple answer. Let’s start with the one about saints being perfect. Loretta Lynn has been quoted in the news as saying, ‘Nobody’s perfect. The only one that ever was, was crucified.’ A saint is anyone who asks Jesus to forgive their sins and then lives according to His teachings. Saints aren’t perfect, just forgiven. In at least six of Paul’s epistles, he greeted those he wrote to as saints because they had been made holy due to Jesus’ atoning sacrifice.” (See Ephesians 1:1, Philippians 1:1 and Colossians 1:2.)
“Isn’t there a special procedure some churches use to declare someone a saint?” Billie asked.
“True,” Susie answered, “but All Saints’ Day includes both known and unknown saints, especially those who have returned to the God they served. The word hallows can mean sanctifies so that fits with what we think of saints. The night before All Saints’ Day is called Hallowed Evening, but it sort of gets mashed together with the old pagan Celtic festival of Samhain. People believed the dead could walk among the living at that time. They thought costumes would protect them from the spirits, or that the spirits could be appeased by sweets.”
“But what’s All Souls Day?” Billie asked. “I never heard of that one before.”
“I don’t know much about it,” Susie answered, “but it’s supposed to be a day to honor the ‘faithful departed’, and people used to decorate graves then.”
“I’m glad I’m not expected to decorate graves,” Brittany declared. “I’ve always been nervous about going near a cemetery close to Halloween.”
There are a lot of superstitions people have about Halloween and cemeteries. When I was young, we lived in the last house on a road that ended at the cemetery. I don’t remember anyone coming to our door for treats. I suppose the screech owl that lived nearby and usually made his presence known with a loud, wavering “Whoooo” may have been part of what kept them away.
If we are saints of the Lord, we need have no such fears and anxieties regarding the dead and ghosts and days such as Halloween. Instead, we can find many reasons for praise and rejoicing.
At the dedication of the temple, Solomon prayed, “Now therefore, arise, O Lord God, to Your resting place, You and the ark of Your strength. Let Your priests, O Lord God, be clothed with salvation, and let Your saints rejoice in goodness,” (2 Chronicles 6:41 NKJV). Solomon says God deserves our praise. “For the Lord gives wisdom; from His mouth come knowledge and understanding; He stores up sound wisdom for the upright; He is a shield to those who walk uprightly; He guards the paths of justice, and preserves the way of His saints,” (Proverbs 2:6-8 NKJV).
The book of Psalms encourages us to see God’s care for us and to praise Him with joy. The psalm sung at the dedication of the house of David urges, “Sing praise to the Lord, you saints of His, and give thanks at the remembrance of His holy name,” (Psalm 30:4 NKJV).
At least three of David’s psalms give reasons why we should love and praise the Lord. “Oh, love the Lord, all you His saints! For the Lord preserves the faithful, and fully repays the proud person,” (Psalm 31:23 NKJV). “Oh, fear the Lord, you His saints! There is no want to those who fear Him,” (Psalm 34:9 NKJV). “For the Lord loves justice and does not forsake His saints; They are preserved forever, but the descendants of the wicked shall be cut off,” (Psalm 37:28 NKJV).
A song by the Sons of Korah lets us know that God will speak peace to His saints. (See Psalm 85:8.) Ethan the Ezrahite declares God’s faithfulness is to be praised among the saints. (See Psalm 89:5.)
Other psalms by unnamed writers encourage us to sing and shout our praise to the Lord. “Let Your priests be clothed with righteousness and let Your saints shout for joy,” (Psalm 132:9 NKJV). “I will also clothe her priests with salvation, and her saints shall shout aloud for joy,” (Psalm 132:16 NKJV). “Praise the Lord! Sing to the Lord a new song, and His praise in the assembly of saints,” (Psalm 149:1 NKJV).
If you haven’t yet become a saint, this would be a good time to choose Jesus.
•
Joy in Jesus
I cannot live to myself alone
With shell of iron and heart of stone.
I can only choose who’ll rule my throne —
Will I serve Satan or Jesus?
Quite independent I cannot be,
But the one right choice should be easy to see
Since only Jesus really loves me.
Surely, I will choose Jesus.
With Jesus ruling my heart and mind,
I’ll grow more loving and good and kind
Until very soon my soul will find
Life’s joy is in serving Jesus.
•
Bible Verses
Ephesians 1:1 (NKJV) — Paul, an apostle of Jesus Christ by the will of God, to the saints who are in Ephesus, and faithful in Christ Jesus.
Philippians 1:1 (NKJV) — Paul and Timothy, bondservants of Jesus Christ, To all the saints in Christ Jesus who are in Philippi, with the bishops and deacons.
Colossians 1:2(NKJV) — To the saints and faithful brethren in Christ who are in Colosse: Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Psalm 85:8 (NKJV) — I will hear what God the Lord will speak, For He will speak peace To His people and to His saints; But let them not turn back to folly.
Psalm 89:5 (NKJV) — And the heavens will praise Your wonders, O Lord; Your faithfulness also in the assembly of the saints.