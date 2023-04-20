I know that the title is an old cliche, but I can think of no better way to describe the way things are going in our country and our society today.
A classic example of this is the so-called January 6th Committee and investigation. This is ridiculous on so many levels. First of all, they claim to be investigating riots and attempted insurrection. The idea of an insurrection is so ridiculous that it is barely worth mentioning. It just didn’t happen, period. It certainly didn’t look like a riot to me. Yet, it has been labeled as such by the Left.
Ironically, the BLM and ANTIFA happenings, which truly were riots, complete with assaulting people, burning buildings, etc. are labeled as peaceful protests. This is obviously leftist propaganda, but how can people believe it? Have we become such a flock of sheep that we don’t even question blatant lies? I don’t care if you are Democrat or Republican, young or old, liberal or conservative. You have to see something wrong with this picture.
We have probably all heard about the controversy caused by Bud Light beer partnering with a transgender activist. Personally, I don’t care. I can’t help but be puzzled, however, as to why they, or any other company, would do something that offends their biggest customer base. Bud Light is not the first to do this, and probably won’t be the last. Go figure.
I am not a transphobe. I don’t hate these people. I feel that they are mentally ill, and should be provided with treatment. That said, I believe that the whole ridiculous notion of transgenderism is often used, especially by men, to gain an unfair advantage in sporting events and other gender specific activities. It also presents an excellent opportunity for perverts to gain access to victims.
You know, I have had enough of the whole face mask thing. You are still required to wear one at health care facilities, even if you have all your shots. Why, if the shots work, and you have the card to prove that you got them, do you require a mask? I have also noticed people in stores and other places wearing them, although not required to do so. Have the masks become a fashion accessory? On a side note, the fact that I wear behind the ear hearing aids makes the masks even more of a nuisance. Ironically, when COVID got started, I wore a mask. I spent a week in the hospital with COVID. It would appear that the masks don’t work, yet they are forced upon us.
One of the most ludicrous and offensive things getting forced upon us is the idea of drag queens going into schools to read stories to little kids. One must wonder what sort of warped mind must have come up with this idea. While reading to kids is a good thing, why get drag queens to do it? An even better, and scarier, question is why drag queens are so eager to be around little kids? Recently, I saw a double picture on the Internet. One part of it depicted a drag queen and a little kid. The other showed a lion with a baby antelope. The title was “Predators and Their Prey.” I thought that the photo summed up the situation very well. If a man chooses to dress in women’s clothes, that’s his business — but don’t try to legitimize it with little children.
Throughout history, great civilizations have come and gone. Two good examples are ancient Rome and ancient Greece. They collapsed from within. Could the so-called wokeness be our first step in that direction? Let’s hope not.