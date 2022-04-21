Dear Gayle,
I grew up with a lifetime supply of bad memories. There was neglect, all kinds of abuses, and I thought I’d moved on from all of that, but sometimes something triggers a memory anyway. I can be passing tea towels for sale in a store and the pattern on one will make a memory of some bad event come popping into my head because I remember staring at a similar tea towel when the event was going on. It doesn’t seem to take much for these thoughts to hit. What I don’t know is how to keep this from happening. What do you suggest?
— Too Easily
Triggered
Dear Triggered,
As you have pointed out, memories can be triggered easily. They can be resurrected by just about anything through any of our senses, not just by what we see. Odors and tastes often take me back in time, and once I am there, there is a snowball effect; one memory leads to the next. Certain sounds can do this, too, as can specific words and phrases. Even the tone of voice someone uses can elicit certain reactions from me based on their link to an old memory, often not even about the person in front of me doing the speaking. How very blessed are those to whom this happens whose triggered memories are of wonderful, good times with special people. For many, the opposite is true.
I have long been interested in memory, and have a few theories of my own concerning it, yet I have given little thought concerning memory triggers that will bring them out in such a way that those old memories can seem fresh, as though the remembered events took place only yesterday. What can be difficult to remember in the middle of a memory event is that you own those thoughts. They are yours. They may not quickly go away and stay away, but they can be controlled in some important ways.
You say that your memories are from your youth. That means that they have been incorporated into you in the form of a young person’s viewpoint. One control you may wish to exercise is to age your memories in a way that allows them to be viewed through the eyes of the adult you have become. This can mean that there may be people from your past who need to be forgiven, for instance. By that, I do not mean that you should necessarily call them, but even deceased people can be forgiven. Forgiving does not mean showing acceptance of bad behavior, only that you view the person who knowingly did such things through the eyes of pity now rather than through the eyes of anger or the like. Never expect forgiving to work the first time. That rarely happens. Re-forgiving many times over is usually required before it sticks. It can be a lengthy process. Get used to the word process. Sometimes people get bogged down by not feeling worthy of giving anyone else forgiveness. Low self-esteem issues start somewhere, and often from the same place those bad memories came from. If that is getting in the way, it can help to find a good sounding-board person — often a counselor — to help sort our way through this.
Some problematic memories do not involve people, but events — fires, floods, assaults. Such flashback memories can be easily triggered as well. These can cause PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), chronic anxiety, or even panic attacks, although those last two can also be caused by a natural brain chemistry imbalance. Often, all three of these conditions are able to be aided by medication, which is highly preferable to the common practice of self-medicating with substances.
What it comes down to is that, if you are having a big enough problem with triggered memories that it significantly affects your level of functioning, you may wish to get a consult with professionals. All the best.
Dear Gayle,
I have owned several pawn shops and I plan to start another one soon. I try to be community minded and do for others, but I don’t always know what I can be doing that would do the most good. Can you give me ideas?
— CM
Dear CM,
While service clubs and churches are known for initiating volunteering opportunities, it can be more challenging for an individual to learn of such activities. Although most clubs use only club members for their activities, many churches will gladly accept help from anyone who offers it. Some churches in larger areas run soup kitchens that offer a meal on certain days to those in need of one. Those groups are usually scouting for help. Such grass-roots volunteering can grow in size all the way to missions-level trips — often to economically depressed areas as in Appalachia in country, and such as in Haiti out of country. Hearts for Haiti, for instance, is an organization that takes two trips each year to continue where they left off in building and stocking a medical clinic there, and more. People from many different walks of life have taken one or more of those trips. If your focus is on local needs, you may wish to talk with Shriners, the Cancer Society, Red Cross, the library, the Lung Association. Animal shelters are always in need of people to walk dogs, socialize kittens, clean out pens, etc. Some battered women’s shelters accept volunteer help. You must decide how much time you have to devote to volunteering, or if you prefer to be a non-hands-on donator. I am sure you will be appreciated whichever you decide and wherever you go.
