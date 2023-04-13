“Did you know that Passover ends tonight?” Adelaide asked.
“It was on the calendar for last week,” Bea responded. “Does it really last a whole week?”
“Yes,” Naomi replied. “When the Israelites left Egypt, Pharaoh changed his mind and chased them. When they seemed trapped by the Red Sea, God rolled back the water so they could cross, but the Egyptian army was drowned. All that took about seven days. The first part celebrates God’s intervention that allowed them to leave Egypt. The last part celebrates the miracle that gave them a safe path across the Red Sea.”
“Passover is why we didn’t have ham for Easter this year,” Natalie said. “My Jewish friend was here over the weekend, and during Passover, she follows the dietary rules more strictly than she does the rest of the year so she wouldn’t eat pork.”
“What did you have?” Bea asked.
“We roasted a turkey without stuffing,” Natalie answered, “and made stuffing balls for the non-Jewish people. All the vegetables we usually serve were fine, but my friend brought a recipe for dessert that didn’t use any flour.”
“Why no flour?” Addie asked. “I know they don’t eat bread, but why no flour? Isn’t matzah made with flour?”
When we are trying to understand the customs of another group of people, there may often be subtleties we do not comprehend. The Jewish people may eat matzah during Passover if it is certified kosher (lawful) for Passover. Kosher matzah is made under the watchful eye of a Rabbi to be sure there is no contamination of the flour with a leavening agent.
Many Jewish people get rid of all food in their house that might possibly contain leavening before Passover. Then they use only foods they are sure are kosher during Passover.
Some people may say, “It somehow seems wrong for Christians to change their traditional Easter dinner to accommodate non-Christians.”
Paul probably would not consider it wrong. He wrote, “Owe no one anything except to love one another, for he who loves another has fulfilled the law. Love does no harm to a neighbor; therefore, love is the fulfillment of the law,” (Romans 13:8 and 10 NKJV).
He also wrote, “Yet if your brother is grieved because of your food, you are no longer walking in love. Do not destroy with your food the one for whom Christ died. Therefore, do not let your good be spoken of as evil.” (Romans 14:15-16 NKJV). Adjusting an Easter meal to show love toward another is not giving up belief in the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.
As we read the Bible, we might wonder why Easter and Passover are not always at the same time. Mark wrote, “Now on the first day of Unleavened Bread, when they killed the Passover lamb, His disciples said to Him, ‘Where do You want us to go and prepare, that You may eat the Passover?’” (Mark 14:12 NKJV). That chapter and the next records the rest of what happened leading up to the crucifixion on the day before the Sabbath, so we might think Passover should always start on Maundy Thursday. It does not because the date for Easter is determined by the Gregorian calendar based on the sun while the date for Passover is decided by the Hebrew calendar based on the moon.
One thing that always remains the same for Passover and Easter is the love of God. As we read the entire story of how God saved His people, Israel, from the cruel taskmasters in Egypt, we can see how God’s love reached out to them time after time.
Many people in our world today are caught in a quagmire of sin. Anger, hatred, drugs, crime, and many other vices hold those who need God’s help in an even worse kind of slavery than the Israelites suffered in Egypt. Christ’s death on the cross and resurrection on the third day is the way to escape that quagmire and gain life and freedom.
If they wanted to escape the Egyptians and find a way to the Promised Land of Canaan, the Israelites had to obey the God who loved them. When they were given a choice, they said, “All that the Lord has said we will do and be obedient.” (See Exodus 24:7.) History shows obedience was difficult.
If people in our world want to be free from sin and to have eternal life in Heaven, we must obey the God who loves us. We must accept the sacrifice Jesus made on the cross and let Him rule our hearts and minds. Nobody ever promised a Christian life would be easy, but Jesus said, “If you love Me, keep My commandments. And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever — the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him nor knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be in you. I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you,” (John 14:15-18 NKJV). As Jesus has promised, if we accept His salvation, we will not face the trials of life alone.
Do you want eternal life with God’s love surrounding you? Just accept the salvation Jesus bought for you on the cross.
•
Not Forsaken
We will never be forsaken
By the Lord of love and light,
For His promise can’t be smothered
By the coldest, darkest night.
As He promised, “I Am with you,”
Not I will be nor I was.
Though we may not feel His loving,
We can always know He does.
When we’re feeling lost and lonely,
When we’re down and almost out,
We can know that God’s still with us,
Always there without a doubt.
For we never are forsaken.
He is with us as He said.
In His arms we are protected,
By His Word we will be led.
•
Bible Verses
Exodus 24:7 (NKJV) — Then he took the Book of the Covenant and read in the hearing of the people. And they said, “All that the Lord has said we will do and be obedient.”