If you haven’t already heard, the Redbank Valley Public Library’s Spring Book and Bake Sale is happening next week, March 20-24, during business hours.
We are open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
We will have baked goodies and a variety of books to choose from. All proceeds benefit the Redbank Valley Public Library.
So, stop in, find some of your favorites, and support your local library all at the same time. We look forward to seeing you!
If you enjoy reading, consider joining our book club. We meet on the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at Zack’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem for some good food and company.
The book for April is “We Keep the Dead Close” by Becky Cooper. We have several copies available for checkout at the library right now.
We have some new magazines on order for anyone interested. Soon, we will have “Readers Digest,” “Family Handyman,” “HGTV,” “Travel and Leisure” and “Soups” available for checkout.
You can checkout magazines just like books and keep them for a two-week period.
We also have magazines on Libby, our app. All you need to is a library card for access to plenty of magazines on your devices. If you need assistance with Libby, give us a call or bring your device in for help with the set up.
The Easter Bunny will be here at the library for pictures on April 1 from noon to 2 p.m. There will also be Easter activities for children to participate in during that time.
We will also be holding another “Stuff-a-Friend” Easter activity here at the library for children on Tuesday, April 4 at 5:30 p.m.
We will have a duck, lamb, bunny and bear available for stuffing. This is a free class but your child must be signed up to attend.
If your child recently attended our Christmas “Stuff-a-Friend,” we kindly ask you to let others have a chance to attend this event.
CareerLink will be here for a class on March 28 at 2 p.m. for a basic computer skills class.
The purpose of this workshop is to learn to navigate your way through basic systems, including the desktop environment, internet searching and emailing. It’s free and open to the public.