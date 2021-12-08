Rimersburg Rules originally wrote this column in 2013, but now that the poison of Communist Race Theory is finally being confronted, we think its worth revisiting:
How did Boston Marathon’s Chechen brothers, Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, become accused America-hating murderers? Tamerlan was a popular athlete in high school who dreamed of boxing for the U.S. Olympic Team. Dzhokhar “is particularly baffling here in Cambridge,” reported Sports Illustrated. “He was a nice guy, he seemed really normal,” said a former teammate.
They were two ordinary, all American kids. Then they went to college, Bunker Hill Community College and the University of Massachusetts. We’re not saying the colleges are at fault. Rules doesn’t know if the brothers were exposed to the kind of America-hating curriculum that is all too common. We are saying they became accused terrorists.
Consider litigation over Tucson Public School’s Mexican American Studies Program. The judge’s opinion discusses evidence of the following. Carefully selected Hispanic kids were taught “racismized pedagogy” premised upon the belief “the United States of America was founded and constructed on racism.” Kids were taught to stand, clap and chant along to a memorized speech that was “something like a prayer” about acting in a revolutionary spirit, according to the Board President.
PBS interviewed a young student during a puff piece on the Tucson Program. It revealed what had been a nice, well-adjusted American kid. “For me my thought was just like, ‘Christopher Columbus did all this amazing stuff.’ And America is, like, completely innocent of any other things. You know, America never did anything bad.”
The program changed all that.
A top school official went to the program and, according to Superintendent Tom Horne, said “she was a proud Latina and a proud Republican and she didn’t hate herself.” The kids stood up, turned their backs on her and put their fists in the air. When the principal asked them to sit down and listen, they walked out.
When a parent enrolled her Caucasian daughter for “a different perspective,” her daughter told her that the teacher demonized Anglo-Saxons and “[b]y the end of the class, the other students, most of the other students would not talk to her at all, except the students who were not of Hispanic background, Mexican background.”
In 2012, a 23-year-old black man, Nkosi Thandiwe, admitted to killing Brittany Watts, paralyzing Lauren Garcia and shooting Tiffany Ferenczy in Atlanta. Thandiwe had no reported history of violence or racism until he graduated from the University of West Georgia with a degree in anthropology. According to CBS Atlanta, “all of Thandiwe’s victims are white. He said during his last few years in college, his history studies changed his thoughts about how some white people treated black people.” “Thandiwe told jurors the night before he killed Watts some white people attended a meeting he felt was only for black people. He said part of that anger was with him the day of the shootings.”
”Correct me if I’m wrong, but you were trying to spread the message of making white people the enemy,” asked Assistant District Attorney Linda Dunikoski.
”Yes,” replied Thandiwe.
Rules wonders if all three young men, though responsible, and the Tucson kids, are also victims of what Rules calls “Eduphilia” (Educational Abuse). Pedophilia is using youngsters to obtain twisted sexual satisfaction. Eduphilia is using youngsters to obtain twisted emotional satisfaction by passing on one’s hate, bitterness and scapegoating of others for one’s own failures. According to former FBI agent Ken Lanning, in “Child Molesters: A Behavioral Analysis,” there are five stages of the grooming process: identifying a possible victim, collecting information about the intended victim, filling a need, lowering inhibitions, and initiating the abuse.
Sound familiar?
Rules is not saying anyone connected with the incidents described above are “eduphiles,” or responsible for the conduct of others. That would have to be investigated. But can you think of a better place than high school and college to “groom” vulnerable teenagers for emotional and intellectual abuse? Can we afford to ignore this any longer?
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]