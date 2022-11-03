Halloween is just past, and I hope all the little ghouls and goblins made out like bandits. Fortunately, the weather is milder these days than it was in the ‘60s. Nothing spoils the effect of a fairy princess costume like an underlying winter jacket and a pair of gloves.
The next autumn holiday coming up is Thanksgiving. It might look a little different this year because of all the shortages and soaring prices for everything from turkey to stuffing ingredients.
I’m working on a more in-depth article about the Redbank Valley’s food pantry that will run later this week. Until then, please make a donation toward their Thanksgiving efforts if you are able. Things are very tight for community pantries this year.
I thought that I would include a mention in this week’s column. Time is of the essence, and I like to do what I can to help keep people fed. If you can spare a few dollars, please earmark them for the pantry’s dwindling coffers.
As a sidenote, Abraham Lincoln declared the first national Thanksgiving in 1864. There is an anecdote of a Southern woman presenting Robert E. Lee with a platter of mashed sweet potatoes mounded into a turkey shape “for the boys” that year. I doubt that Southerners would have observed a Yankee-born holiday.
Like you, I heard a lot of Depression stories when I was growing up. That period of time received at least some mention in my university economics classes, but the textbooks and professors assured us that nothing like that could ever happen again. They were wrong.
But I remembered all the old stories and started reading everything I could. I never focused on Thanksgiving during the Depression until now.
Do you remember porcupine balls being on the lunch menu at school? One source that I found this morning said that they were developed sometime before 1933 and appeared on Thanksgiving tables because turkey was too expensive for a lot of families. A full holiday spread cost 10 hours of an average working person’s salary.
Oyster stuffing and stew also cost too much, and chestnut stuffing became popular. There was more emphasis on side dishes, especially those made from canned vegetables. This might be a challenge this year unless you planted a garden.
Potatoes have always been popular, and what’s Thanksgiving dinner without a steaming mound of mashed taters? You might have to settle for margarine on top this year because even butter is relatively scarce and expensive.
In the days of using every last bit of anything you had, leftover mashed potatoes were a valuable resource. They found their way into everything from candy to potato cakes.
Those last ones are something I always loved, a view not shared by a younger cousin. He was always trying to get everyone to finish the mashed potatoes so “we don’t have to eat any of those old potato cakes.”
He may have gotten that mashed potato-hating gene from his dad. My mother says that he grew to dislike them intensely in the latter days of the Depression.
This was the time in which Jello salads came into their own. Refrigerators were still new and expensive, but most people had an ice box that provided enough chilling power to make gelatin set.
I’ve never been a big fan of Jello and I sometimes make fun of gelatin salads as a result. All the same, I’ll eat them because whoever is serving them made them with at least a touch of love. And they are a tie to the dark days of the ‘30s.
Gelatin salads were a great way to use up every last bit and scrap of leftover food. The gelatin itself helped keep the morsels moist and made them somewhat festive at a time when you found your fun wherever you could.
Normal dinners in the Roosevelt White House were not sumptuous affairs during the Depression if Eleanor had anything to say about it. She and her husband ate what the average American was eating. In reality, the Roosevelts trekked to Warm Springs, Georgia, every year and celebrated with polio victims receiving treatment there, FDR taking delight in carving the turkey.
Eleanor was raised mostly by her Uncle Teddy after her father died and she absorbed many of his values. When she and FDR were courting, she introduced her fiance’ to the slums of New York City, sowing the seeds of future Depression-era programs.
Without people like that good lady, community food pantries might not exist today.
Let us give thanks for Eleanor and the people she has inspired ever since.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]