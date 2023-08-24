Election interference?

At the behest of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (a Democrat), a Georgia grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump because he contested the validity of Joe Biden’s “win” in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election. The charges include violating Georgia’s RICO statute, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents, and making false statements and writings.
This is despite the fact that Georgia law explicitly allows for a losing candidate or others to contest the validity of an election.
During an Aug. 15 interview, Trump election lawyer Cleta Mitchell laid out Trump’s case. According to Mitchell, more illegal, invalid votes were cast than Biden’s margin of victory. After the third recount, and the margin of victory changed every time, which should tell you something, Biden was declared the winner by 11,779 votes.
On Dec. 4, 2020, the Trump team filed a 64-page complaint with over 1,100 exhibits. Those exhibits included sworn affidavits of individuals who personally witnessed election misconduct. Other exhibits were expert witnesses who reviewed government documents and stated that thousands of votes were illegally cast. According to Mitchell, there were 30 categories of illegal votes and here are some of the highlights. Upon review of U.S. postal service records, 18,325 votes were cast while registered to vacant addresses, which is illegal under Georgia law. Another 904 votes were registered to Post Office boxes, again, illegal under Georgia law. Another more than 40,000 votes were from those who moved out of the county, but instead of re-registering and voting in their new county as required by Georgia law, voted in their old county or didn’t re-register.
While they waited to have a judge appointed (they never got one even though Georgia law requires an expedited hearing), on Dec. 14 the Trump team appointed alternative electors to prevent the case from becoming moot (invalid). Mitchell understands they had a court reporter present and the alternative electors stated they were alternative and were only electors in the event Trump prevailed in court. (Allegedly, Willis has had a copy of this transcript for over a year.) This was in keeping with a legal memo from a former clerk of far left professor Lawrence Tribe and a 1960 opinion in Hawaii federal court during the contested Kennedy-Nixon election.
Attorneys Holly Pierson and Craig Gillen wrote to DA Willis and pointed out: “Rather than suggest the uncertified Democratic electors had committed crimes, Judge (Richard) Jamieson hailed them as heroes, describing their meeting as a critically important step that preserved their ability for their presidential ballots to be counted after the Democrats prevailed in their election contest and the Governor certified the Democratic contingent presidential electors as having been elected.” They then provided examples of prominent Democrats using the alternative electors argument during the Bush-Gore contest.
Willis charged the alternative electors anyway because the Trump cases are not about enforcing the law.
Finally, if Trump’s claim that the vice president had the power to send questionable electors back to the state Legislature was so obviously wrong that it was illegal, why did Biden, the Democrats and some never-Trumpers change the law? That’s right, after Jan. 6 the Electoral Count Act was changed to state the vice president’s role in counting electoral votes is “solely ministerial,” and he has no power to “determine, accept, reject or otherwise adjudicate or resolve disputes over the proper list of electors, the validity of electors or the votes of electors.” Maybe because it wasn’t so obviously wrong after all.
You don’t have to agree with Team Trump to acknowledge the effect of the charges in New York, Washington, D.C. and Georgia is to transfer the decision of who will be president from the American people to 36 people in three of the most anti-Trump cities in America.
Election interference?
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph M. Lewis the author of “Final Warning,” “Hell Rises,” “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate.”]