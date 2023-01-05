Here it is — January, a new year. We have survived Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s festivities. Now it is time to pack up the Christmas decorations and get started on our plans for the year ahead.
Please do keep in mind, however, that not all of Christmas should be stashed in boxes out of sight and out of mind.
•
When Christmas
Day Is Over
When Christmas Day is over
And you’re taking down the tree,
Don’t put away all thoughts of God
And His love for you and me.
As you take the Christmas angel
From the very topmost bough
And wrap it up in tissue,
(I’m sure we all know how.)
Don’t wrap all the glad tidings
That the angels brought to earth
For many still have never heard
The story of Christ’s birth.
As the wreaths are boxed and packaged
To be stored in attic dim,
Don’t forget God’s all-encircling love.
Don’t store all thoughts of Him.
When you ring the bells for one last time
And pack them all away,
Don’t put away their hope and joy.
That’s needed every day.
Christmas lights and candles
Must cease their Christmas glow,
But though you wrap and store them,
Keep the message that they show.
The reason for Christ’s coming —
He brought the world great light.
Don’t put away the light of truth.
Please keep it burning bright.
When Christmas Day is over,
And you take down the tree,
Don’t try to store the love of God —
Let it set your whole life free.
•
Let us carry God’s love with us all through the new year and seek His guidance for every day of our lives. We can trust Him to be our Rock and Helper. Whatever plans we make for the new year will only stand if we consider God’s will in our planning. “The counsel of the Lord stands forever, the plans of His heart to all generations,” (Psalm 33:11 NKJV).
One of the psalmists has warned us not to count too much on human beings when we need help, even if they seem powerful. They may not be around long enough to be of any assistance. He wrote, “Do not put your trust in princes, nor in a son of man, in whom there is no help. His spirit departs, he returns to his earth; In that very day his plans perish. Happy is he who has the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the Lord his God,” (Psalm 146:3-5 NKJV). We will be much better off if we place our hope in God instead of in vulnerable human beings who may be incapable of coming to our aid.
We need to admit that we are not powerful enough to be in control of our future. Instead of trying to manage our own lives (and possibly parts of other people’s lives as well), we might agree with the poet who wrote, “There are stronger hands than mine to hold the steering wheel, better eyes to see the way ahead. There are better plans for my life than my own, so Lord, let me use Thine instead.”
God knows us better than we know ourselves, and unlike our limited perspective, He also knows yesterday and tomorrow as well as today. He already knows what will work without having to learn from mistakes. We need God’s help to make good plans, and we need His help to carry them out. He alone has that kind of power. Just think about the creation of the world. “For He spoke, and it was done; He commanded, and it stood fast. The Lord brings the counsel of the nations to nothing; He makes the plans of the peoples of no effect. The counsel of the Lord stands forever, the plans of His heart to all generations,” (Psalm 33:9-11 NKJV).
We do need to make plans, but we should ask God to direct us as we make them and as we work toward carrying them out. (See Proverbs 16:9 and 19:21). We can also trust that God truly cares about our future. He said, “I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (See Jeremiah 29:11.)
Experience should tell us that our plans will not always work out as expected. The detours we face won’t seem so bad if we remember that God can control what we cannot.
•
Life’s Side-Streets
Life takes twists and turns and side-streets
Seldom going as we planned,
But the God of love who made us
Holds us safely in His hand.
Yesterday may seem sad memory
And tomorrow bleak and gray
While we tremble at the storm-clouds
Gathering ‘round us in Today.
But God knows life’s every turning —
Every twist and curve and bend —
And no matter what we lose in life,
His love will never end.
Let His hope guide through tomorrow;
Let His peace soothe yesterday;
Let His love surround and hold you
Through the storms you face each day.
All life’s twists and turns and side-streets
Cannot wrench you from God’s hand,
And the God of love who made us
Keeps us safe within His plan.
•
Bible Verses
Proverbs 16:9 (NKJV) — A man’s heart plans his way, but the Lord directs his steps.
Proverbs 19:21 (NKJV). — There are many plans in a man’s heart, nevertheless the Lord’s counsel—that will stand.
Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV). — “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”