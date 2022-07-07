Dear Gayle,
Our adult child grew up in an organized, polished, clean, inviting home. Our successful child now has an expensive home along with a working spouse and children. Where there should be a welcoming atmosphere, it is a shameful collection of endless clutter. It is a decade of dust and cobwebs, overwhelming amounts of animal hair that cover everything, grimy bare walls, blurry windows, dirty furniture and the piled evidence of hoarding.
Prior to our short visits, we have begun to experience real, unreliable illness and days of decompression when we get home that leave us feeling drained and depressed. It will probably only get worse with time and we mentally wonder, with each stay, how we can return. We struggle to eat and sleep in this house. Truly, we don’t think they see what we see, and if they did, they wouldn’t care. What can we do? Why can’t they see the difference between clean and dirty? We feel helpless and ashamed.
— Sad Mother
Dear Sad,
While staying at a modest motel near your child’s home, and having some of your meals out might cut down on the physical issues you endure as consequences of staying with the family, it cannot take it away altogether because you will still be spending some time in that home. The equally negative issue for you appears to be the emotional one of feeling that you have somehow failed to instill a sense of orderliness and cleanliness in the child you raised that allows for seeming blindness toward living in this way.
You might also believe that you are not alone in passing judgement on those who raised your child. If this family is willing to have you as guests, they likely also allow others from their community inside. It is too easy to believe that these others will question, if only to themselves, how the adults in this home were raised. Indeed, they may wonder, but you do not know any such people personally, and they do not personally know you, so you cannot allow those thoughts to count.
I have a friend who experiences this when visiting one of her adult children, but in this case, highly despised bugs are also involved so great measures are taken by my friend to keep the problem from spreading. She, too, frets that others may not know that the messy one was raised in a healthy environment and that none of her other children are like this one. We must take into account, of course, that your child is not the only person setting the stage for the environment in that home. Still, its condition is condoned by default, if not by a personal level of neglect.
I have asked some people in the past if they gamble. If they answer that they do not, I point out that they have children, so they very much did gamble — on the personality of each child. When we have a child, they come with a personality already in place. We can do only so much to affect it. Beyond that, we can only learn how to exist with it, just as they grow to learn how to exist with ours if our two personalities are sufficiently different each from the other.
You may have considered offering a holiday gift of a housekeeping service that addresses just such homes. You may not know how such an offer would be received, and that is difficult to predict; wording is key for such times.
Meanwhile, keep your own head high, visit when you can, consider the motel option and consider asking your PCP to recommend over-the-counter allergy medications for times of visits. These actions may have a positive effect on keeping the problematic side effects of your visits less bothersome.
Dear Readers,
While walking through a large department store recently, I saw an older couple walking around a display of children’s clothing. The man was pushing their cart and happened to catch the corner of it on a neatly stacked pile of boy’s T-shirts causing the shirts to fall onto the floor. When his wife pointed out the shirts, the man hesitated for a moment as though considering continuing to walk. Perhaps because I was approaching in the aisle, he stopped, scooped them up, and deposited them, not where they had been, but on top of other, different shirts.
As he started away, I reach the shirts. I picked them up and as I placed them where they had been to start with, I said to the man, “I’ll put these back for you.” The man just kept going.
A moment later, I was approaching a kiosk that delivers spring water into jugs. If the shopper buys and fills a jug, it costs one price. If that jug is returned to be refilled, it costs a lower amount. As I approached it with my own empty jug in my cart, a woman got to it first. She opened the cap on a personal-size bottle of another brand of water, turned on the stream of spring water, filled her bottle just over half full, and while leaving the water running, emptied her bottle into the drain before then refilling it to the top and walking away. I stood there watching a bold theft — a wasteful theft at that.
On my way to my car in the parking lot, I was passing a woman getting out of her just-parked car sitting on a striped-line area. I mentioned pleasantly, “I don’t believe that is a parking space.” She just as pleasantly replied, “I know,” before she walked into the building.
Perhaps only because I had these three experiences in a row, I found myself wondering if a new wave of entitled behavior is dawning… I hope that this is not the case.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]