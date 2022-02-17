Well, here we are. It’s February. While it is the shortest month of the year, to me at least, it seems like the longest.
To borrow from the late Will Rodgers, things are just getting “curiouser and curiouser.” Let’s take a look at a few of the more egregious things going on.
Here is one I found to be especially disgusting: According to a recent news story, an elementary school teacher made the little white kids in her class apologize to the little black kids for being white. This is ludicrous beyond description. In my humble opinion, that teacher should not only be fired, but charged with the corruption and abuse of children. Martin Luther King, Jr. dreamed of little white kids and little black kids sitting together “at the table of brotherhood.” What would he think of this nonsense? Being white, or any other color for that matter, is not something for which to be sorry. It’s the way you were born, period. Things like this teacher’s idiocy only serve to aggravate racial tension.
When it comes to all of this “woke” malarkey, I wonder where they came up with the term in the first place. I know what the movement is, and how destructive it can be, but the origin of the term is still puzzling. It has already hurt a major charity and many businesses. I really have trouble understanding the notion of deliberately offending the people who are your biggest supporters.
I saw a really insightful post on Facebook. It featured a photo of little kids under their school desks, as protection should there be a nuclear attack. The post was captioned as an early precursor to the idea that a mask could keep you from getting COVID. I think that, at best, the masks are a feel-good thing or, at worst, an unbridled effort at control. It would seem that some have begun to see the masks as a fashion accessory. Wear one if you like, but don’t try to make me do it.
Every time I read or hear about someone calling for the impeachment of Biden, I get a little shiver. While I think Biden is a terrible president, I don’t want Kamala Harris as our Chief Executive. Some are naive enough to believe that they can get rid of both. That would put Pelosi next in line! We might as well face the fact that the Democrats have a deep bench. The focus should be on retaking both houses of Congress, and, if that happens, acting like true Republicans rather than RINOs.
I keep seeing vegan stuff on the Internet. If someone wants to go vegan, that’s fine. It’s their own business. When, however, they start portraying those of us who eat meat as bloodthirsty killers, I get a bit hot under the collar. I like animals, but I know that a cow or a pig is not equal to a human being, as vegans would have us believe. They should be content to live their own lives and let the rest of us live ours as we choose.
Last, but by no means least, let’s look at the situation involving Canadian truckers and their protest of vaccine mandates. The media has attempted to portray them as fascist, right wing terrorists, although they have committed no violence. On the other hand, groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa, who have burned, looted and even killed, are portrayed as “peaceful protesters.” Even leftist Bill Maher chimed in against Justin Trudeau, after some of Trudeau’s comments about the protesters. When Trudeau asked if the protesters, whom he labeled as misogynistic and racist, should be tolerated, Maher said “Now you do sound like Hitler.”
All of this seems about to come to a head. That could get ugly. Let’s hope that it doesn’t.