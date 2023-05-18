Well, here I am again. Too much material for the amount of space in the column. We’ll just have to select a few topics.
We might as well start things off with former President Trump. I can think of no other individual in history who instilled such genuine, raw terror into the Left.
They are obsessed with destroying him before the 2024 election. Ridiculous accusations abound. The next thing you know, they will be saying that he rode his tricycle too fast when he was four, or tore the tag off a mattress when he was in college.
Why are they doing this? The answer is actually pretty simple. They know that, in anything resembling an honest election, he would win. Sadly, many folks have lost faith in the election process, to the point where many might simply stay home. It seems as though, to the Left, everything bad is Trump’s fault, no matter what it is or when it happened.
There has been a lot of talk lately about the Bud Light can label. Here’s something weird. The Left went through the roof over the labels on rice, butter, pancake syrup and pancake mix. Yet, they express puzzlement at why anyone would object to the label on a beer can. According to them, it is just a label on a can, and makes no difference. That has to be the height of hypocrisy.
The situation at the southern border has become an incredible and possibly irreversible disaster. The problem seems to be getting worse and worse as time goes by. The monetary cost to the taxpayer is staggering. Healthcare facilities, schools and other public institutions are being stressed to the limit. Wages are being driven down, as more and more cheap labor becomes available.
This next thing, however might be the worst of all. According to Breitbart, an established news service, homeless veterans are being kicked out of hotels to make room for illegal aliens. Who would have ever thought that such a thing would take place in this country? People who served and fought for the country are being turned out onto the streets for the benefit of those who, just by the way they got here, are criminals. This is an intolerable situation.
Some will argue that we must help our fellow human beings. I agree, but aren’t homeless veterans human beings as well? They should be the first in line for assistance. After all, we owe them a debt.
The current energy policy is like a dance in a madhouse. Rather than use our own abundant resources, we are paying a lot more to buy from people who hate us and wish for our destruction. It’s true that fuel prices are down from their all time high, but they are still tremendously higher that they were in 2020.
When it comes to the idea of allowing only electric cars, one can hardly decide whether to laugh or cry. They are so expensive that the vast majority of Americans could never afford them. They are unreliable, and they have a disturbing tendency to catch fire. I once had a loaner car which was a hybrid. It was nice. It ran on a battery, but there was also a gasoline engine ready to take over when the battery ran down. The gas mileage was nothing short of fantastic. Yet, we see little pressure to publicize hybrids.
Prescription drug costs are out of sight. If the government really wanted to do something to help people, they would take the money spent on illegals and foreign aid and spend it on Americans.