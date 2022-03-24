Sometimes life can be gloomy, depressing and downright scary. One constant that almost always cheers us up are the holidays that come every year. On holidays we get to pause in our toil, take a day off work, go shopping, decorate, buy special foods, make special foods, get together with family and friends and eat all of our favorite foods, plus candy.
Preparing for joyful celebrations is just the thing to take your mind off your troubles and bring back happy feelings. But there are only a few significant holidays each year, you say? Well that’s not exactly true. In fact there are more holidays than days in the year. So, if celebrating is something that you enjoy and that makes you happy, read on.
A few years ago, I stumbled across a website called Brownielocks. It maintains lists of holidays for every day, month and week of the year. You need only to select the holidays that you find interesting and start celebrating.
At first glance, the number of things to celebrate or be aware of is just staggering, and I am afraid more are being added all the time as people go through the process to create their own official holidays, even you could create a holiday, which I will go into later in this article.
The first holiday that comes to your mind is probably your birthday, but don’t forget your 364 unbirthdays. You see, there is always a reason to celebrate.
So what is the history of holidays and how did they begin? The word “holiday” is a combination of two words “holy” and “day” indicating that holidays were first started as religious observances and days to honor saints. Other reasons for early holidays likely included the commemoration of victories in battle as well as cultural celebrations that went along with the planting and harvesting seasons.
Holidays are also important to our culture in every day life. Almost every business decorates for the major holidays or offers some kind of promotional discount to interest the public.
What makes some holidays national? For sure, there can be holidays that are exclusive to one religion, state or region, even individual businesses can create holidays specifically for their business and offer special sales on those days.
The first holidays recognized by the federal government in 1870 were: New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Federal holidays came into existence because a majority of states were already celebrating these days. Each federal holiday promotes some universal aspects of American history and culture.
Currently, there are eleven federal holidays in America, and employees at government agencies get these days off work.
Technically, neither Congress nor the President of the United States has the authority to declare a national holiday that requires all 50 states to observe, but rather each state is in charge of how they manage their own holidays. It just means that federal services within that state will be suspended for the day.
You may have noticed that many government holidays fall on a Monday. Is that by design or coincidence? It is no accident. In 1968 what is known as the “Uniform Monday Holiday Act” was passed and permanently placed a majority of government holidays on Monday.
Some of the reasons were that it would give families a longer weekend to spend together, make travel and other activities easier and prevent interruptions to the middle of the work week.
What are some of the ways holidays get started? They can be started by national or state governments; religious or cultural institutions; they can commemorate the birth or death date of a famous person; organizations may start a holiday to raise awareness; companies may start a holiday as a marketing gimmick; and individuals are able to start a recognized holiday. The reasons can range from honoring a friend, raising awareness for a cause or promoting your business.
There are a few ways you can make your holiday official. New holidays can be submitted to Chase Calendar of Events online. Also, having a website dedicated to the holiday is also a good way to verify it. If your company sponsors a holiday, just add a page to your website to tell about it.
Besides boosting the morale of the general public by giving them an unending list of holidays to celebrate, these special days can also be of help to teachers looking for lesson inspiration and ideas for children’s activities, program directors at senior centers, marketing directors, writers, the list goes on. Holidays can come in handy. There are serious holidays (awareness days) and there are silly holidays. There is something for everyone to celebrate.
Choose the holidays that speak to you. There are any number of ways to celebrate holidays with a combination of food, gifts, games, decorations and gatherings. You don’t have to be elaborate when choosing to adopt more holidays for your family to celebrate.
Before today, you may not have been aware that holidays are all around us. There are so many holidays that you could get seriously stressed out trying to observe them all. However, it is nice to know that there is a multitude of reasons to smile and celebrate each day of the year.