Let’s start this week’s column with a minor celebration. It’s raining. We just went through a three-week stretch of no significant precipitation.
Folks from Texas and Oklahoma are always kind of surprised that we have droughts and tornadoes in this part of the country. Then again, people from the South are sometimes amazed that our state isn’t one huge industrial complex stretching from the Delaware River to the Ohio line.
The same outlanders might be impressed by Pennsylvania’s propensity to hold a festival, race or fair nearly every day of the week during the summer months. I blame it on our shared European history.
At the height of the Middle Ages, public celebrations of all kinds took up about one third of the calendar. While many centered on church-related observances, there were plenty of off-label parties out in the woods and fields.
Nowadays we don’t make any fuss over Midsummer’s Eve, celebrated on June 24 or thereabout. I don’t think that it really caught on with the early colonists because they were preoccupied with chopping down trees and tending to crops. Then again, July 4 could be our unique version because we like to always point out how different we are from the Old Countries.
I don’t know. I think we’re on to something here. Jumping over a bonfire while wearing linen clothing sounds like trouble looking for a place to happen.
Fortunately, our county fairs still look similar to the ones in Europe. I guess I channel my inner peasant when attending fairs because I always gravitate toward the magic shows and toned-town circus acts.
I saw a good old-fashion magic act at the Clarion County Fair last year, complete with somebody being sawn in half allegedly. Five or six years ago at the Dayton Fair, my head and feet took me in the direction of exotic music and a guy jumping rope atop a large ball.
And every time I find myself watching one of these shows, I think about our ancestors doing the same thing in a different place and time. The sawing-a-person-in-half thing, though, is a purely American invention developed a hundred years ago and kept as a trade secret for 17 years.
Commit that to memory. It’s going to be on the quiz next week.
Meanwhile, I wonder how the agricultural entries are going to look this year. The growers who can irrigate might be okay, but the others are praying for rain again. The drought out west might be easing, but this eastern one may linger for a while.
Aside from all that, I heard that the Home and Family division of the Clarion County Fair is looking for entrants in most categories. Time is getting very short, but if you do any kind of needlecrafts, consider entering a project in a competition.
Now, I try to walk the walk and was ready to submit a knitted lace shawl myself. Unfortunately, a single missed stitch turned into a massive disaster over the weekend. Meh, next year … .
Actually, I’m not all that cool and calm about it. The shawl was made from thousands of stitches using a gossamer-thin alpaca yarn over the course of three months. This situation is like accidentally deleting a 100-page research paper.
But it’s just one of those things. A lace shawl with a honkin’ big runner in it, a meager crop of whatever or a flat tire: These things happen and you just have to move forward.
Then again, I was kind of shocked by the shelves of a big-box retailer last week. I hadn’t been inside one in about a year and the sparse merchandise gave me a turn.
The thing is, we used to gripe and grouse about how everything was made in China and how we ought to start making stuff over here again. We can do that, certainly, but starting up an idle factory is more complicated than, say, flipping a light switch.
It’s the same thing when you’re making something by hand or growing crops. It looks easy until you actually try to do it.
I think that our ancestors back in the Old Country understood it better than we do. With the rise of cheap machine-made McStuff, we lost sight of how much sweat and craftsmanship matter.
I guess they deserved all those seemingly random midsummer shenanigans. But jumping over bonfires in the middle of the night still gives me the willies and I haven’t come up with a good alternative.
The Native is taking suggestions.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]