A random check-in call from my health insurance provider this morning got me thinking about life these days. More than the usual questions about falls, prescriptions and general health, the interviewer asked about my mental health. When it came to anxiety, I thought for a second and said that I was doing as well as everyone else.
I wasn’t trying to be smart or witty. It was simply the bald truth. Fortunately, the young lady calling me knew what I meant.
Maybe it’s just me, but I wonder about the lives of people who have the job of checking up on us. And I wonder about the people that you meet up with during the course of everyday life.
I seldom do any spur-of-the-moment shopping now. When I drop by the dollar store, I’m on a mission for one or two necessary items and then go on my way. It’s a good way to check on other people, though.
I found a favorite regular employee and asked about the location of plastic spray bottles. “Over by the mops — if we have any.” I noted something like despair in his voice as he kept trying to stock a shelf so that it looked somewhat full.
A brief conversation with a greenhouse owner ran in a similar vein. “We had a great start to the season and then business fell off. I have to look at my numbers, but we’re going to be cutting back on a lot of things next year.”
My latest trip to an area Aldi’s store was sobering. The canned goods were looking a little sparse, but I picked up yet another couple bags of dried beans. They are a good way to get more bang for your buck, if you’ll pardon the expression.
I watched the young check-out guy making a mental note of what was on the conveyor belt. I didn’t think it nosy or intrusive. I hope it gave him some good ideas for his own pantry.
My favorite gas station closes early these days, probably because of a lack of overnight workers. It was kind of shocking to see the lights over the pumps turned out at 9 p.m., but that is how things used to be before everything was open 24/7.
It seems that most people are tending some kind of garden this year. Neighbors drift across the alley for brief chats and ask me for my insight on how bad things are going to get.
If you know me, “insight” is a more polite word than “opinion,” something that I’m full of most of the time. It’s a genetic trait, not a character flaw.
What can you say? You know my opinion of Ouija boards and prognostications put out by popular financial talking heads.
Me, I’m very proud of a gal who I’ve known since childhood. I don’t think she has ever grown anything other than flowers before, but she seemed delighted to be growing some pepper plants this year. They won’t be enough to keep her fed, but she’s learning a valuable skill.
I keep looking at empty lots around town and wondering if anybody else has been thinking about cutting a deal with their owners. I know that my grandfather did that back during the Depression and had extra garden space. Raising a large family on a schoolteacher’s wages made it a necessity.
Old school friends used to kid me about the faraway look I got in my eye sometimes. I still do that, not because I’m a space case but because a snippet of conversation makes me look at possibilities that may have been overlooked.
This way of life that we have enjoyed for several decades is going to take a vacation for a while. But people in general are a lot tougher and smarter than they realize. We’re hardwired to adapt and innovate, otherwise there would be no printing presses, computers, Internet or ink-stained wretch banging out this column.
The thing is, if you have faith that you’re going to make it through a bad situation, you probably will.
Meanwhile, it’s a good thing to watch over your neighbors. Oh, not in a nosy unpleasant way, but an encouraging word can be a powerful thing.
Unfortunately, not everybody is a helpful neighbor. There might be the kind of people who will try to take what isn’t theirs, so it is wise to be ready for them. I hate to even mention it, but that’s reality.
But you know, a conversation with a barefoot gardening neighbor while the old bank clock strikes the hour makes me think that things are going to be okay again. It might take a while, but we’ll be okay in the meantime.
And so we have the Native’s annotated version of a favorite Bible verse. “Faith, with a shovel in her hands, can move mountains.”
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]