Mark your calendars for Story Time Thursdays!
Each Thursday at 1:30 p.m., bring your toddlers and preschoolers to Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library for a fun-filled program including a story, craft and snack!
Contact Miss Kelly at the library with any questions at (814) 473-3800, or via Facebook and Instagram.
•
Fall Art Gala Fundraiser — This year, to kick off our fall art show, we are holding a festive and fun night to celebrate the art and artists of Clarion County.
Join us on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. for an evening of art, appetizers, beverages, a Chinese auction and more! Childcare will be provided.
Admission is by donation and all proceeds for the night will directly benefit the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program.
Interested in entering your art in the art show? We absolutely encourage you!
All ages are welcome to submit pieces by Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
Categories include: Painting, Drawing, Photography, Handcrafts (quilting, woodwork, etc.), Sculpture, and Other.
Enter the art show to share your work with your community, and also be entered for a chance to win one of our prizes of $100, $75 and $50 Amazon gift cards!
The art show will be on display from Saturday, Nov. 19 through Tuesday, Nov. 29.
•
A Christmas Present Craft Show — A Cozy Country Christmas is coming to the library!
Coming up in November, be sure to add the library to your list of stops during this local area event. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5, the library will be host to crafters as well as our ever-popular Friends of the Library cookie and candy sale, and the Secret Garden Bookstore will be by donation per bag. We have had many book donations over the recent weeks, so there’s plenty of new material to choose from!
Please note: library hours during A Christmas Present Craft Show are as follows: Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
•
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Tuesday, Oct. 25 at noon: CareerLink Workshop, Steps to a Successful Interview. The purpose of this workshop is to walk through the four steps of completing a successful interview: Preparation, Practice, Presentation, Post-interview. Review ways to practice and prepare for an interview, polish the way you will present yourself, and perfect your post-interview follow-up.
To register, contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065 or email: danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
•
Goodreads Eccles-Lesher – On the Same Page Book Club: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m., featuring “Maybe This Time” by Jennifer Crusie. Join us in October for this modern adaptation of Henry James’ novella, “A Turn of the Screw.”
Here’s the synopsis from Amazon.com: Andie Miller is ready to move on in life. She wants to marry her fiancé and leave behind everything in her past, especially her ex-husband, North Archer. But when Andie tries to gain closure with him, he asks one final favor of her before they go their separate ways forever. A very distant cousin of his has died and left North as the guardian of two orphans who have driven out three nannies already, and things are getting worse. He needs a very special person to take care of the situation and he knows Andie can handle anything. When Andie meets the two children she quickly realizes things are much worse than she feared. The place is a mess, the children, Carter and Alice, aren’t your average delinquents, and the creepy old house where they live is being run by the worst housekeeper since Mrs. Danvers. What’s worse, Andie’s fiancé thinks this is all a plan by North to get Andie back, and he may be right. Andie’s dreams have been haunted by North since she arrived at the old house. And that’s not the only haunting.
Then in November, the book club will feature “The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins. Join us in November (date and time to be announced) for this modern take on “Jane Eyre.”
Here’s the synopsis from Amazon.com: Meet Jane. Newly arrived to Birmingham, Alabama, Jane is a broke dog-walker in Thornfield Estates––a gated community full of McMansions, shiny SUVs, and bored housewives. The kind of place where no one will notice if Jane lifts the discarded tchotchkes and jewelry off the side tables of her well-heeled clients. Where no one will think to ask if Jane is her real name. But her luck changes when she meets Eddie Rochester. Recently widowed, Eddie is Thornfield Estates’ most mysterious resident. His wife, Bea, drowned in a boating accident with her best friend, their bodies lost to the deep. Jane can’t help but see an opportunity in Eddie — not only is he rich, brooding, and handsome, he could also offer her the kind of protection she’s always yearned for. Yet as Jane and Eddie fall for each other, Jane is increasingly haunted by the legend of Bea, an ambitious beauty with a rags-to-riches origin story, who launched a wildly successful southern lifestyle brand. How can she, plain Jane, ever measure up? And can she win Eddie’s heart before her past — or his — catches up to her?
•
A Novel Idea Book Club: Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. featuring “Elatsoe” by Darcie Little Badger.
Our second title for the fall is filled with all kinds of things that feel just right for a haunting month like October: Supernatural murder mystery, ghosts, vampires and more.
Here’s the synopsis from Amazon.com: A Texas teen comes face-to-face with a cousin’s ghost and vows to unmask the murderer. Elatsoe — Ellie for short — lives in an alternate contemporary America shaped by the ancestral magics and knowledge of its Indigenous and immigrant groups. She can raise the spirits of dead animals — most importantly, her ghost dog Kirby. When her beloved cousin dies, all signs point to a car crash, but his ghost tells her otherwise: He was murdered. Who killed him and how did he die? With the help of her family, her best friend Jay, and the memory great, great, great, great, great, great grandmother, Elatsoe, must track down the killer and unravel the mystery of this creepy town and its dark past. But will the nefarious townsfolk and a mysterious Doctor stop her before she gets started?