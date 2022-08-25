People love to eat and they love the convenience that comes with delicious “fast food” that they did not have to prepare. According to 2022 statistics, there are close to one million fast food restaurants in the world.
Most people eat at fast food restaurants one or more times each week, and young people indulge more frequently than older people.
Despite the controversy surrounding the health risks of a diet high in fast food and the low wages and poor working conditions for workers, the fast food industry continues to prosper and sales grow each year.
Fast food restaurants employ 28 percent of America’s food service workers.
I chose this topic of “fast food restaurants” because I myself worked in the industry for many years, and I am still a loyal and devoted customer. I am sure many of my readers have worked in the restaurant industry at one time or another, in one way or another. And without a doubt, you have all been patrons of fast food restaurants as well, so this is a topic we can all relate to.
In looking at the history of fast food restaurants, we must first take a brief peek at restaurant history.
Ancient Greek “cook shops” are among the earliest known food stands or “fast food” restaurants. In those days, not everyone had a kitchen in their homes, especially the poor. Food could be bought at these “cook shops” or they could bring their own food to cook in the ovens. It was like a public kitchen.
These “cook shops” continued in popularity through medieval Europe. It was during this time that street vendors added pastries and other meats to their wares.
Evidence of a “lunch counter” has been discovered in the Pompeii ruins, so that tells us, “fast food” has always been around in some form.
The roadside inn was probably the next step on the road to the development of the fast food restaurant. However, inns did not provide variety on their menu. The travelers had to eat whatever the cook was making that day.
One record that survives from an Egyptian menu in 512 B.C. says that the meal being served was “cereal, wild fowl and onions.”
Food and wine was offered at Roman bars. This was also a place where the poor went to eat. Throughout history, food stands and restaurant type establishments were considered to be mainly for travelers or for the poor.
The French were the ones who brought the restaurant industry to maturity and turned dining into a luxury for the wealthy.
The very word “restaurant” is derived from a French word that means “restore.” Restaurants are places that restore energy to hungry customers.
As the 20th century progressed, little roadside diners that specialized in fast fried food and sandwiches began to pop up around America to cater to travelers and truck drivers. These came to be called “greasy spoon” restaurants. It was an unflattering term that meant the dishes were improperly washed and the silverware was still greasy when it was handed to the next customer. Fortunately, sandwich wrappers and plastic cutlery were soon to solve that problem.
“Blue plate specials” were an early form of “value meals” that some restaurants in the pre-fast food era served. These specials were like TV dinners with no customization allowed. You had to eat what was served.
Automats were another form of “fast food” service that was popular in the first half of the 20th century. They were essentially cafeterias with vending machines.
Again, a place for the poor to eat. Customers would choose what they wanted and put coins in that vending machine. The little door would open, they took out the plate of food and then the door would close and the next plate would slide down the chute.
By the 1970s, inflation made it impractical to use coins at the vending machines and bill acceptors had not been invented, so the automats closed.
The COVID-19 pandemic has given a bit of a resurgence to automat-style dining since it is a good way to maintain social distancing.
You might be thinking that McDonald’s was the first fast food restaurant in America or even the first fast food restaurant chain. So did I, but while doing my research, I found there is another restaurant the beats out McDonalds by at least 30 years.
White Castle opened in Wichita, Kansas on September 13, 1921. Although little known here in the east, it maintains nearly 400 locations in the midwest today.
The restaurants are white and are designed to look like small castles. One of its unique features is that it serves square hamburgers called “sliders.”
Walt Anderson was a cook who was in the food stand business for many years. He converted an old streetcar into the first White Castle restaurant and continued to pursue his dream of improving the reputation of “fast food” by making sure the food and the restaurant itself was clean and safe.
He found that this type of restaurant was cost-effective because there were no dishes to do and the expense of waiters was eliminated.
It was not long before Walt Anderson wanted to expand the business, so he brought in salesman Edgar Waldo “Billy” A. Ingram as a partner and the locations of White Castle restaurants began to multiply. All restaurants were built alike to promote brand recognition.
Their methods supplied other ambitious entrepreneurs with the techniques needed to create their own fast food empires.
By 1950, “fast food” had reached the mainstream of America’s consciousness with the term first appearing in the 1951 dictionary.
The industry was just beginning.