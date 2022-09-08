The “fast food” story continues and now we come to the part of the story that we are more familiar with. The 1950s and 60s ushered in the era of McDonald’s, Burger King, Pizza Hut and the various fast food chains that we know today.
Cars became popular in the early 1920s and drive-in restaurants began to appear in response to this new mode of travel. It was “curbside” service.
Customers would park in the parking lot and waiters known as “carhops” would come out to the car, take the order and then bring out the food on a tray.
Kirby’s Pig Stand in Dallas, Texas was the first of the drive-in restaurants in America. Founders, J.G. Kirby and R.W. Jackson saw the potential in a drive-in business with so many cars on the road and those numbers rapidly increasing.
McDonald’s Bar-B-Que opened on May 15, 1940. It was specifically a drive-in restaurant located in San Bernardino, Calif.
The McDonald brothers ran a very successful restaurant, but oddly enough their most popular menu item was not barbecued. The simple hamburger that people could eat quickly or take with them was their biggest seller.
Taking note of this trend, they decided to change their approach to the business. The “Bar-B-Que” was closed and then reopened as an inexpensive hamburger place, serving fries, shakes, coffee and soft drinks.
They created a system of customer service called the “Speedee Service System” inspired by the assembly line manufacturing style that was used by Henry Ford.
Milkshake machine salesman Ray Kroc became interested in the new business model the McDonald brothers were using and successfully franchised the restaurant in neighboring states before buying out the brothers and becoming the head of the business. No other fast food restaurant franchise has been able to equal Kroc’s success.
In the decades after McDonald’s success, the fast food business boomed:
- Burger King opened in Jacksonville, Fla. on July 23, 1953.
- Pizza Hut opened in Wichita, Kan. on June 15, 1958.
- Taco Bell opened in Downey, Calif. on March 21, 1962.
- Subway opened in Bridgeport, Conn. on Aug. 28, 1965.
- Wendy’s opened in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 15, 1969.
Wendy’s was the first fast food restaurant to introduce the drive-through window. This innovation eliminated the need for carhops and saved the business a lot of money. Before long, a drive-through window became a standard feature for all fast-food restaurants.
These days, fast food chains have taken their brands international with locations in many countries.
Having international locations occasionally requires modifications to the menu to best serve the cultural tastes and interests of the people.
Some believe that the global expansion of fast food restaurants is a “symbol of progress” while others argue that this standardization of customer experience is erasing the individuality of other cultures and promoting American culture taking over the world.
Customers enjoy the standard experience they can expect from specific brand name restaurants. It makes them feel more comfortable when they are traveling inter-state or abroad. This also supports customer loyalty.
Despite it’s popularity, the fast food industry has drawn its fair share of controversy and legal battles over the years.
Fast food has earned the unsavory reputation of “being highly processed and unhealthy.” To combat this perception, restaurants have tried to introduce some healthy food items on the menu and published calorie and nutritional information, but they still find that the standard “unhealthy” foods remain the most popular.
Children and young adults are fast food’s best customers and the industry has made efforts to improve the nutritional value of kids meals, but childhood obesity is still on the rise. The COVID-19 pandemic saw approximately a 5 percent jump in child obesity statistics. This problem is ongoing.
The government has tried to step in and outlaw the advertising of “unhealthy” food to kids.
There have been people trying to sue various fast food chains for causing them to gain weight, but those cases are usually dismissed by the judge as “frivolous.” The 2004 “Cheeseburger Bill” was meant to put a stop to wasting the court’s time with such “frivolous” lawsuits, but it was never passed.
Another criticism the fast food industry faces concerns the treatment of its workers. The pay is low, there are no benefits and there are generally poor working conditions for its employees. Nevertheless, nearly a third of American food service workers continue to be employed by fast food restaurants.
Fast food first rose to prominence because of its convenience and low cost. Then they came to be known as fun places for kids. Toys came with their meals and there was often a little court of playground equipment attached to the restaurant.
It is true that health issues and obesity can be traced to these fun, tasty restaurant visits, but fast food has still earned a solid place in American culture.
Various activist groups may try to lead campaigns against fast food for one reason or another, but to no avail. The public isn’t listening. Convenience, low prices and great taste always wins in the end.